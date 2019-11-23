Editorial: Cheers and Jeers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cheers … to Iowa lawmakers who are seeing the fruits of 2018 legislation that devoted $11.2 million to deal with the transportation inequity in the state’s school funding formula. The inequity has vexed rural school districts for years. Another $19 million was added in the 2019 session.

The problem is that districts have grown geographically over the years, and now just getting kids to school is eating up an increasingly greater share of school budgets.

In response, the Legislature approved money to help with the problem — and it appears to be working. Reporter Erin Murphy reported earlier this week that districts are adding teachers and other critical staff because they have the additional resources to get their students to class more efficiently.

There still are disparities among districts on how much is spent per pupil on transportation (not to mention the per pupil inequity that continues to exist in the school funding formula), but the legislature’s action has made a difference. And all it took was lawmakers realizing that you don’t fix a problem by wishing it away — you put your money where your mouth is.