{{featured_button_text}}

In celebration of a Q-C signature event, today's all-cheers edition focuses on the John Deere Classic. There are, as always, so many good things happening at TPC at Deere Run it’s impossible to catalog them all in one spot. This is but a taste. If you'd like to get the full flavor, the JDC runs through Sunday, or if you can't be at Deere Run, tune in Sunday to watch the final round on CBS.

Cheers to all who rolled out the red carpet for a pair of Purple Heart recipients. On Thursday, Iraq War heroes Mike Jaborek and Phil Bell were given an insider's look by the JDC and a gift package including specially fitted golf gear from Callaway Golf Company as part of a Birdies for the Brave. Kudos to that program, those who honored their sacrifice, and especially to the brave warriors who served our nation.

Cheers to The First Tee Quad Cities and three area youth organizations taking part in a transportation sharing program that maximizes precious resources and offers a model for other nonprofits to follow.

An extra round of applause to First Tee, which hatched the plan to buy a van to share with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, and Rock Island's Parks and Recreation Department.

Thank you, too, to Moline Foundation, Scott County Regional Authority, Regional Development Authority and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Foundation for enabling the purchase of the 12-passenger van. Kudos to First Tee and executive director Sarah McLaughlin-Cross for recognizing “the difficult time our partnering organizations were having with trying to get kids to our program. And renting transportation is incredibly expensive -- a lot of times unrealistic to put into an operating budget.''

With the success of this first venture, the groups are eager for more. We can’t wait to see what other creative schemes they hatch.

Cheers to the international flavor spicing up the JDC. Take, for example, South Korea’s Ho Sung Choi, whose unorthodox swing is worth the price of admission. That attention-grabbing swing was what won Choi his JDC sponsor’s exemption, but this late-bloomer's story, his joy in the game and his trip to the U.S. and the JDC helped create another Q-C fan favorite.

Thanks for coming, we're happy to have you.

Ditto to Norway’s Viktor Hovland who came to the JDC with a crew from television's Eurosport Norway in tow. Hovland, who turned pro while attending college in Oklahoma, also is here courtesy of one of JDC's carefully selected exemptions.

Cheers to veteran pro Pat Perez, who stepped up in a big way at the Pro-Am for Caddy for a Cure. He not only took over at the last minute for a player with a sore back; he also made sure nine kids involved in the local program for kids fighting cancer had a moment in the sun.

"Each one got a hole, and I got to know them and talked to them, that kind of stuff," Perez said. "Some of them were a little shy, but it’s a pretty cool deal." Indeed, it is. Thanks for sharing it with so many.

Cheers to the folks who work to get and keep the TPC at Deere Run in picture-perfect condition, enabling it to shine once again in the national spotlight. It’s been a horrendous year for weather, but the par-71 facility is in tip-top shape. “I was shocked how good the golf course looked when I got here after hearing and seeing on the news what was going on up here and how bad it was,” said Dillard Pruitt, PGA Tour advance man.

It’s what we’ve come to expect in the 20 years that the TPC at Deere Run has been the home of the JDC. TPC also is a wonderful showcase for the talented marketing folks at Deere who find so many unique, entertaining and memorable ways to tell Deere's story, and by extension, our region's. Thanks for doing what you do.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments