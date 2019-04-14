A few weeks ago, we were amazed at what occurred at Davenport City Hall. A legally appointed member of the city's Civil Rights Commission was refused a seat at the table, while three others – whose terms had actually expired – continued on the panel.
It was, as we pointed out, quite an unexpected turn of events. It's not often that legally appointed commissioners are turned away at the door.
We had no idea this dispute would take an even weirder turn. But last week, it did.
Last Tuesday, a majority of legally-appointed commissioners showed up at City Hall at the time the commission holds its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
Only the meeting had been cancelled.
The reason: There weren’t enough illegal commissioners to take part.
Only at Davenport City Hall, right?
We’d laugh, but the sad fact is the continued quarrel over the makeup of the civil rights commission damages the city and, more importantly, the cause of civil rights in this community.
At the heart of the matter is the belief of Susan Greenwalt, Judy Shawver, Clyde Mayfield, Nicole Bribriesco Ledger, Shylee Garrett, Ben Hahn and Helen Roberson that Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch acted illegally in appointing three new members to the panel last December.
The three – Randy Moore, Lee Gaston and Patricia Hardaway – were appointed to fill the seats of Greenwalt, Mayfield and Roberson, whose terms expired last November.
However, the commission passed a resolution in February saying that because neither Greenwalt, Roberson nor Mayfield had "vacated" their posts and had not been "removed for cause" by the mayor, they still were legal members of the commission.
Moore, Hardaway and Gaston, on the other hand, were merely "alleged commissioners," the resolution said.
What about the expired terms? No matter. As Commission Director Latrice Lacey told us, "the mayor can only appoint in the instance of a vacancy, and a vacancy is not created by the expiration of a term."
We know that's not true, of course. If expiring terms don't constitute a vacancy, after all, why even have them?
But it's not just logic that is contravened by this point of view. The powers of the mayor and city council to fill expired terms are pretty clear.
The question here is what to do if appointees won't leave? And what to do with those who enable them?
The city council appears to have been wrestling with this question for weeks. Last month, the entire council sent a letter demanding the commissioners whose terms had expired step away and allow Moore, Gaston and Hardaway to take their turns.
That demand has been ignored. And last week's events didn't appear to get the city any closer to a resolution.
It only got more farcical.
As the Times' Bill Lukitsch reported, Lacey asked the three legally appointed commissioners on Tuesday to leave the commission's meeting room so she could meet there with Hahn and Garrett, two members whose standing is not in dispute.
Think about that. If Moore, Gaston and Hardaway had been allowed to stay, a quorum would have been present and the commission could have gone about its business.
It was not to be.
Instead, we suspect, the reputation of the commission is only being further damaged.
The city does have options in this matter. One of which is to take steps to remove all the members of the commission and start fresh.
Our preference would be that the city immediately ask the court for an opinion. Greenwalt has said a judge's ruling would be respected, and we think the city ought to find out if she and the others mean it.
At the least, we don’t think the city council should sit on this situation any longer. The cause of civil rights in Davenport is not being served by this dispute.
The people who have been victimized by violations, as well as those who must defend themselves, deserve to have a commission whose legality is not in doubt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.