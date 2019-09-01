About a week ago, the first death linked to a vaping device was reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The death comes amid an investigation into reports of more than 200 cases of significant lung illnesses related to vaping.
Seven reports of vaping-related illnesses have been reported in Iowa, with at least 22 – including the fatality – reported in Illinois.
Since those reports, we’ve seen a range of reactions, from the City of Milwaukee issuing a warning to its residents to stop vaping immediately to libertarians trying to head off government regulation to the CEO of a major e-cigarette provider suggesting that THC, a compound in marijuana, is the culprit.
We are in the caution camp in terms of regulation at this point. But it's a mystery to us why anybody would take up this habit unless it's as a tool to stop smoking. (Some studies say that vaping is helpful in this regard.) But aside from that, we can't see any good coming from taking up this practice.
That's a message that ought to be communicated loudly and clearly to people, young people especially.
The CDC says vaping exposes people to substances like flavorings, nicotine, cannabinoids and solvents.
"E-cigarettes are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products," Robert Redfield, the CDC’s director, said recently.
Vaping is illegal for anyone under 21 in Illinois. In Iowa, the legal age is 18. On this issue, we think the state’s highest priority should be to do what it takes to keep our kids from vaping.
Already, that’s a challenge given the clear attempts to market many of these products to kids.
It's working, too.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported in its 2018 youth survey that 23% of 11th graders in Iowa had tried vaping at least once in the previous 30 days. Roughly one out of eight 11th graders had done so on at least six days of the previous 30 days.
Eight percent of 8th graders had vaped at least once in the previous month.
In both cases, those figures are up sharply from what they were previously.
Public health officials tell us they have been active with vaping prevention campaigns, on social media and in other venues.
We don't think there can be enough of this counter-messaging. It's clear more kids are trying this, and we need to show them why this is harmful. We also believe regulatory authorities should spare no effort in cracking down on the marketing of vaping products to young people — and punishing those who already have crossed the line.
It is true that many of the vaping illnesses reported recently have been linked to vaping THC, including five of the seven in Iowa. But, contrary to the idea offered by some that this should mitigate worries over vaping, we think the opposite. Given the increasing availability of marijuana, this just adds to our concerns about its safety.
We would note the CDC and public health officials still are investigating the causes.
As for legislation, caution is warranted.
At the end of last year’s legislative session in Iowa, there was discussion of pushing the legal age for vaping to 21. However, if that isn’t accompanied by an increase in the smoking age for tobacco products, we worry this would just cause more young adults to turn to cigarettes.
Some on this editorial board say that preventing a 19- or 20-year-old who can go off to war from buying a legal product isn’t right. That is a legitimate concern, but it must be weighed against the potential harm to young people.
We believe parents should be a vital part of this question. Just as moms and dads have warned their kids about the evils of smoking over the years, they should now also urge their kids not to take up vaping.
A nicotine addiction, no matter where it is picked up, is not something a kid should be saddled with at the beginning of his or her life.
Parents are the best advocates for their kids, and if they aren’t aware of this rising danger, they should be. The younger their kids are when they start talking to them about this matter, the better.
Government can be a powerful ally in this fight.
It is important that, in addition to protecting kids from vaping, policymakers at the federal, state and local level devote the resources to further study the impact of this growing practice on the entire population.
They also should legislate where warranted, but first ensure they do no harm.
Bottom line: Adults are better suited to making informed decisions about these things. Kids are not. By all reasonable means, we should protect them.
