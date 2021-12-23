Editorial: Climate change is ravaging the planet. Don’t let Joe Manchin slow the US response

This is not a hopeful moment for the fight against climate change.

Over the summer, when the world was beset by record-breaking heat waves, flooding and wildfires, and humankind could see firsthand the terrible toll of a warming planet, it seemed like there might finally be the political will, particularly in the U.S., to wean economies and communities off fossil fuels and slash carbon emissions.

President Biden made climate change a centerpiece of his agenda, and the latest version of his “Build Back Better” bill includes $555 billion to help cut greenhouse gas emissions and speed up the transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy. If approved by Congress, it would be the biggest investment in climate spending in U.S. history and a major commitment from the world’s largest economy.

Well, Sen. Joe Manchin III dashed that hope over the weekend.