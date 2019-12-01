Editorial: Concerns mount over I-74 bridge delays

We’ve seen a lot of progress since the I-74 bridge project got underway two years ago. But, as our readers know, lately there have been reasons to be discouraged.

Reporting by Barb Ickes has pointed to disputes between the Iowa Department of Transportation and its main contractor, Lunda Construction of Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Also, the project is at least a year behind schedule, with it now slated to wrap up sometime in 2021.

There has been progress, but DOT and Lunda are still gridlocked over some key components, namely whether the bridge is “constructible” as designed, and how much this thing is really going to cost to get built.

In layman’s terms, IDOT says the blueprints should be good to go, but Lunda says the designs don’t allow for enough flexibility when it comes to lining up those high-profile basket-handle arches, the signature element of the bridge’s design. To be clear, no one is saying the bridge won’t be built, or that it won’t be built safely. In fact, that’s part of the issue: The bridge must meet so many safety benchmarks, it only adds to the complexity of the construction. It’s inspected routinely.