Editorial: Congress is taking a break from all your worries

Last week, we learned that Iowa’s unemployment rate was 6.5% for July. That's more than twice what it was a year ago.

In Illinois, the jobless rate last month was 11.3%, up from 3.9% the year before.

The news was just as bad, if not worse, in the Quad-Cities. The jobless rate in Scott County was 8.5% last month, a full two points higher than the statewide average. The July figure wasn’t available for Rock Island County on Tuesday, but June's data showed a double-digit unemployment rate.

Yet, Congress is on a recess. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives returned to act on a bill related to the U.S. Postal Service last week, but the House and the Republican-controlled Senate chose to leave town earlier this month even though negotiations on the latest economic rescue package are deadlocked.

Anybody heard anything meaningful about those negotiations lately? No? We haven't, either. We're beginning to wonder if anything will get done.

The House and Senate have passed dramatically different proposals, and neither looks willing to budge. In fact, leaders of the two chambers and the White House don't even appear to be trying to bridge their differences.