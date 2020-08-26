Editorial: Congress is taking a break from all your worries

Last week, we learned that Iowa’s unemployment rate was 6.5% for July. That's more than twice what it was a year ago.
In Illinois, the jobless rate last month was 11.3%, up from 3.9% the year before.
The news was just as bad, if not worse, in the Quad-Cities. The jobless rate in Scott County was 8.5% last month, a full two points higher than the statewide average. The July figure wasn’t available for Rock Island County on Tuesday, but June's data showed a double-digit unemployment rate.
Yet, Congress is on a recess. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives returned to act on a bill related to the U.S. Postal Service last week, but the House and the Republican-controlled Senate chose to leave town earlier this month even though negotiations on the latest economic rescue package are deadlocked.
Anybody heard anything meaningful about those negotiations lately? No? We haven't, either. We're beginning to wonder if anything will get done.
The House and Senate have passed dramatically different proposals, and neither looks willing to budge. In fact, leaders of the two chambers and the White House don't even appear to be trying to bridge their differences.
It’s not as if the people who are suffering are getting a recess from their woes. But then, they don’t have jobs, so they probably wouldn’t identify with lawmakers who need this time to get back home and campaign in order to save theirs.
These days, it might be easy for some to forget just how bad a shape the economy is in. After all, the news is filled with daily political outrages, not to mention the very real concerns over the coronavirus.
We also hear repeatedly how the economy has bounced back the last few months. And it is true that things aren't as bad as they were this spring, when the unemployment news recalled the Great Depression of the 1930s. But, what have we bounced back to?
In Scott and Rock Island counties, 10,000 more people are unemployed this summer than there were last summer, according to the data from Iowa and Illinois.
Also, consider this: The labor market still is worse off than it was during the Great Recession a little more than a decade ago.
In Scott County, the worst it got in the summer of 2009 was an unemployment rate of 7.6%. Now, it’s nearly point higher. In fact, last month there were 7,000 fewer people in the county's labor force than there were in the summer of 2009.
That’s an extraordinary figure for a county this size.
In Rock Island County, the jobless rate in June, the latest data available, was nearly 13%, almost 4 percentage points higher than it was in the same month in 2009.
Get the idea?
If you’re unemployed, you surely get it. You know that unemployment benefits have been diminished. If you're a renter, you also know the federal ban on evictions has expired.
But does Congress? Surely, it knows. But it's still on a recess.
We noticed an essay in the New York Times this week which pointed out the Federal Reserve has taken the steps on interest rates and bond and securities purchases in order to support the stock market. And, you may have noticed, it is going gangbusters. On Monday, CNBC reported, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high.
The rest of us aren't doing so well.
Remember that the next time you see a TV ad proclaiming how hard your representative or senator is working for you.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!