They were like kids running through the cemetery toppling headstones. And, like those impertinent teens, leadership at Rock Island County's Niabi Zoo will struggle to restore the confidence among those they scorned.
Long-time zoo supporters were rightfully angered when they realized that, over the past year, dozens of memorial plaques, purchased to raise funds for the public zoo, were removed. Many were discarded.
The plaques — dotting benches throughout the complex — memorialized dead loved ones. They were intended to bolster a cash-strapped public entity. They were an attempt to turn grief into hope.
And, like many of the 77 plaques, tone-deaf zoo officials tossed all that goodwill in the trash.
Zoo Director Lee Jackson this week admitted he screwed up. But he and other county officials attempted to pin much of the blame on the sour relationship between the zoo and Niabi Zoological Society, which had operated as a not-for-profit fundraising arm until the toxicity of Rock Island County politics turned friends into foes. The Zoological Society sold the plaques.
Yet Jackson didn't bother asking the defunct non-profit for a complete list of donors who purchased memorials over the years. His staff didn't keep detailed records about each plaque that was removed as part of the zoo's face lift. Neither zoo officials nor county politicians that oversee them attempted to contact the donors and explain the plan. And that's because their wasn't one. Talks about a centralized memorial garden — an appropriate response — only commenced after donors themselves discovered the missing plaques. What's less clear is where the money comes from to fix the zoo's self-imposed black eye.
At a purely contractual level, Niabi Zoo was party to selling memorial space with the expectation that those small golden plaques would remain in perpetuity. And then, without thinking, zoo officials unholstered their screwdrivers and purged the place of the remembrances for which people paid good money.
It was an unacceptable display of bad faith, especially from a taxpayer-funded institution.
County and zoo officials can deflect all they like. They can point fingers at the Zoological Society.
But the removal of those plaques was thoughtless, and says something about the myopia among Niabi brass. Those little metal memorials — some in admittedly poor condition — might have been just an eyesore to officialdom. But they held symbolic and emotional value to those who purchased them. It's only reasonable for any future benefactor to think twice before writing a check in support of the zoo.
Not a single plaque should have been touched until the families had been contacted and engaged. Not marker should have been removed until a complete list of names had been amassed and verified.
Make no mistake, Jackson and his staff have a lot on their minds. The health of the animals is no small concern. Nor is operating on a shoe-string budget.
But ultimately, Niabi Zoo is a public institution funded with public cash. The zoo's viability hinges on the continued support of that very public. And a small segment of that population thought so highly of the zoo that they wove it into their grieving process, only to get burned.
Jackson and his staff didn't consider any of this when they decided to toss memorial plaques in the trash or stash them in a closet.
County and zoo officials have a plan to make this right going forward, and that's a laudable goal. But no amount of apologies and deflections can completely repair the damage zoo officials brought upon themselves and the institution they serve.
