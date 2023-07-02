The John Deere Classic is dialing up yet another blockbuster event. On top of PGA caliber golf and other activities, we learned recently two country stars in Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker will perform.

Both Grammy winners, Rucker will perform after play on Saturday, with Shelton playing on Sunday at the conclusion of the tournament. This is the first-ever concert on the course and will take place adjacent to the 18th fairway, with fans able to gather on the amphitheater-style hillside on the west side of the finishing hole.

This addition of top musical talent is par for the course with this tournament and part of an evolution of the event that has helped put the Quad-Cities region on the global map over more than 50 years.

Mara Downing, vice president of global brand and communications, explained the concert came out of a desire to continue to evolve the John Deere brand by thinking bigger and bolder and appeal to non-golfers, thereby growing the event and broadening the audience.

And if country music isn’t your cup of tea, Downing says Deere plans to expand to other genres of music in the future. Stay tuned. And if you’re one of the tens of thousands of Hawkeye fans, take note: the University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who gained national attention during the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament months ago, will golf in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday, July 5, along with Iowa native and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

The John Deere Classic doesn’t just bring national attention to the Quad-Cities, it also provides an estimated $53 million economic impact on the area, causing hotel occupancy rate spikes and spreading money to local businesses. That’s a huge boost to the economy of the Quad-Cities.

Along with that comes the charitable impact. Birdies for Charity raised $13.9 million in 2022 for a variety of local causes. That money went to 481 charities, which was a record breaker. And the community gives back with about 2,000 volunteers helping at the event. Downing said the event wouldn’t be possible without the overwhelming community support.

John Deere has been sponsor since 1999 and has continually grown the event while creating great exposure for its brand and the Quad-Cities. It’s difficult to think of the Quad-Cities without the PGA event and Deere’s strong sponsorship. And, thankfully, we won’t have to, at least for the next three years.

In early June, Deere and the PGA Tour reach an agreement to keep the John Deere Classic in the Quad-Cities at TPC Deere Run for three more years. We hope there are many more extensions. But, for now, let’s get out this week and support the John Deere Classic.