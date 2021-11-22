Editorial: Court should hold its fire on New York gun law

It was especially troubling to hear Justice Samuel Alito suggest that concealed carry should be allowed because of crime on the subways. Any New Yorker who lived through the Bernie Goetz saga knows the danger such sentiment is courting. But it isn’t just victims of muggings who might shoot and kill. When witnessing a crime, citizens carrying guns may be tempted to use them, firing off rounds and endangering everyone around them. Police officers, who regularly practice shooting, often miss their targets. Civilians attempting to be Wyatt Earp are far more likely to kill innocents.

The cost of gun violence is already much too high: Each year, firearms are used in some 13,000 murders and 23,000 suicides. They seriously injure many thousands more.

If the Supreme Court strikes down this law, expect that tally to rise — because other state laws may fall too. New York is one of eight “may-issue” states — California is another — in which a state or local authority has discretion over whether to issue a concealed-carry gun permit after an applicant has passed basic age and background assessments. Proof of “good” or “proper” cause is one of the strongest requirements. Note that New York and California contain nearly 20% of the nation’s population and its two largest cities. Even states that are considered “shall-issue” often display a modicum of discretion.