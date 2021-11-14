Editorial: Covid funding plan is excessive

Supervisor Tony Knobbe says using the federal funds would ease the burden on county taxpayers. And while that is true, Covid money doesn’t come out of thin air – it is taxpayer money and should be put to its most efficient use, given the intent of the funding.

Devoting this much of the county's allocation to a county-owned building seems opportunistic. There are plenty of needs in this community that this funding could address. It stretches the imagination to suggest that a third of the federal funding approved to help us recover from the pandemic should go to a project that existed before the coronavirus ever did.

As local governments have planned for the use of these funds, many have leaned heavily on infrastructure projects. And as the federal rules are written, that is permissible.

Frankly, the federal rules leave lots of wiggle room for local governments to spend as they wish. And pending federal legislation would give local governments even more discretion.

But, really, the issue isn’t whether the spending is legal, but whether it’s wise. And does it fall within the common expectation that this funding should be tied to pandemic relief?