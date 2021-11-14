Editorial: Covid funding plan is excessive

In 2004, when officials in Scott County wanted a major expansion at the jail, they sought approval from the voters through a referendum. Which, not all that long ago, was precisely what the Scott County Board of Supervisors was preparing to do with the proposed expansion of the Juvenile Detention Facility in downtown Davenport.
The county staff had begun considering different consulting firms, a preliminary step toward a referendum campaign. However, when the federal government approved hundreds of billions of dollars in state and local government funding to provide relief from the effects of the pandemic -- including $33.6 million for Scott County -- that changed. With the federal government's expansive rules, the county could use Covid relief money for the detention center instead of going to the voters.
At first, the plan was to use $4.5 million in Covid funding for the expansion, which would grow the facility from 18 beds to 40 beds. That in itself was a controversial idea, with critics complaining not just about the need to expand the facility but the use of Covid funding for this purpose. We have our own reservations about this. We tend to think big decisions like this deserve broad public input. But last week, county supervisors upped the ante — a lot, floating a plan to increase the level of Covid funding for the detention center to $10 million. That’s about a third of the Covid relief money the county is getting and more than half the estimated construction cost of the detention facility expansion.
Supervisor Tony Knobbe says using the federal funds would ease the burden on county taxpayers. And while that is true, Covid money doesn’t come out of thin air – it is taxpayer money and should be put to its most efficient use, given the intent of the funding.
Devoting this much of the county's allocation to a county-owned building seems opportunistic. There are plenty of needs in this community that this funding could address. It stretches the imagination to suggest that a third of the federal funding approved to help us recover from the pandemic should go to a project that existed before the coronavirus ever did.
As local governments have planned for the use of these funds, many have leaned heavily on infrastructure projects. And as the federal rules are written, that is permissible.
Frankly, the federal rules leave lots of wiggle room for local governments to spend as they wish. And pending federal legislation would give local governments even more discretion.
But, really, the issue isn’t whether the spending is legal, but whether it’s wise. And does it fall within the common expectation that this funding should be tied to pandemic relief?
As the county has debated this issue over the weeks and months, Supervisor Ken Croken has mostly been the sole voice on the board objecting to not just the expansion itself, but the financing plan. Last week, however, Supervisor Brinson Kinzer also objected to doubling the amount of Covid funding going to this expansion.
There is a debate in this community about whether to expand the facility – and, if so, to what extent. Some critics would rather see a 24-bed facility even though the 40-bed center was recommended by county staff and the county-hired consulting firm Wold Architects and Engineers, based on input from a community advisory group convened by Wold.
Had this issue gone to the voters, we suspect the people might have approved of an expanded facility. Crime in this community is a serious issue, and simply as a political matter, just as there is opposition to the detention center expansion, there also is support.
At this point, it does not appear that voters will get a chance to weigh in on this, which is too bad. Still, the idea of devoting a third of the county’s Covid relief funding to this single building is excessive. We hope the supervisors will change course.