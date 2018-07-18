It shouldn't have to come to this.
Officials at Davenport Community School District have little choice but react to growing fear among parents amid a wave of school shootings throughout the country. Yet, amid concurrent concerns about disproportionate punishment aimed at the district's black students, it's imperative that the district — and its board — clearly regulate the role of new cops that would patrol its schools' hallways.
What's especially unfortunate is that Superintendent Art Tate's $1.1 million proposal to boost the number of school resource officers, unarmed guards and staff dedicated to student outreach, recently approved by state regulators, is paired with about $1 million in proposed cuts to educational staff. An associate superintendent, two school principals and one associate principal — whose ground-level interactions with students probably do incalculable good — are on the chopping block. School board members are also mulling filling some teaching jobs with cheaper, less qualified teaching assistants.
From 30,000 feet, education gets slashed and security consumes more resources.
But neither Tate nor the school board are responsible for mass shootings this year in Texas, Florida and New Mexico. Parents want answers. Violence, locally and throughout the country, poses a threat to enrollment in a district that's already struggling to fill some of its classrooms.
Davenport district officials are in a no-win situation. Money's tight, a fact about which they've screamed more loudly than anyone else in Iowa.
And yet, the growing calls for bolstered security cannot be ignored, even if the policy is little more than a feel-good move. Even with the spate of gun violence throughout the U.S., mass shootings remain incredibly rare, statisticians say. Like with terrorism, the chances of death or injury in such in event pale next to deaths in fires and automobile crashes, for example.
All that said, Tate is rightly passionate about protecting his students. His demeanor when discussing this issue is notably more emotional than usual. He's passionate and genuinely concerned about student safety.
That's saying something for a man who rarely gets shaken.
Even the perception of security — not to mention the real, though unlikely chance it saves lives — is worth the cost and could, ultimately, assuage the type of parental fears that help erode the district's enrollment. Americans have made similar sacrifices for decades for the mere sense of security, especially after the attacks on 9/11.
So, overall, the proposal to pour more than $1 million into more robust doorways and an increase in school resource officers, while unfortunate, merits community support. It's just unfortunate the cash couldn't be spent on things directly related to education.
Such are the times in which we live.
What can't be ignored, however, is the lingering questions about disproportionate punishment among racial minorities, highlighted earlier this year by state auditors. It's vital that adding more officers does not result in the criminalization of otherwise minor offenses, thereby boosting the derided school-to-prison pathway that hammers poor communities of color. It's necessary that officers and outreach specialists strive to head off brewing situations on the front-end. It's necessary that the school board closely monitor the results and remain on guard for a sudden spike in student arrests.
The school board has historically shirked its oversight function, judging by the scathing recent comments of state auditors.
Tate is rightly responding to perceived reality and potential real-world threats. And the school board would be right to back him, but only if, this time, board members are willing to do their due diligence.
