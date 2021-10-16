Editorial: Deere strike touches us all

A strike at Deere & Co. means something in the Quad-Cities.

It is no accident that many here remember the last time there was a Deere strike, in 1986. And that it lasted almost six months (163 days, to be precise.)

A strike at Deere doesn’t just ripple through this community; it makes waves. The Quad-City economy is closely tied to Deere, and it includes not just the thousands of Deere workers and their families, but also untold others whose companies and livelihoods are affected because of their contractual relationships with the company.

As Dave Swenson, an economist at Iowa State University, said, "You are disproportionately dependent upon manufacturing and disproportionately dependent upon one company."

The extent to which that is true has changed over the years, but our economic well-being is undoubtedly joined with Deere.

Still, we have to say, it is more than our economy. Deere and its workers are an integral piece of the Quad-Cities’ identity.

Anybody who has worked there — and who has family members who have worked there — knows what it means to be a part of John Deere.

Even those who haven’t been a part of this company know its important place in our community.