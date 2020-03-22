Editorial: Democracy and Covid-19

In Ohio, meanwhile, the governor there took a different route, calling off the state's primary.

Here in the Quad-Cities, Iowans won’t go to the polls for another 2 1/2 months, and who knows what the situation will be then. With all the daily changes, 10 weeks seems like an eternity. But it is not.

We don’t know how long the isolation measures we’ve all taken will remain in place. But it seems as if it will likely go beyond the April 16 date in the governor’s emergency order. This may stretch out for months.

We believe it is important, to the extent possible, to keep the primary on schedule. The health and safety of Iowans and all Americans come first. But the healthy functioning of our economy, and our democracy, are vital to calming our frayed nerves and upholding confidence.

If the need for social isolation continues into June, there should be steps taken to make sure that polling places are kept clean and that voters can keep their distance in order to avoid further spreading the coronavirus.

We also must take a hard look at expanding vote by mail, or absentee, options.