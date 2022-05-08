Editorial: Developing the Davenport riverfront; new leaders in Moline

Iowa

City leaders in Davenport last week took initial steps toward developing what one city councilman described as the "single most valuable piece of land in our city" and its greatest asset.

That was Kyle Gripp, talking about a planned riverfront park. Long discussed, the site is earmarked with $6 million in federal COVID-19 funding dedicated to construction.

That price tag has raised a few eyebrows at City Hall. On Wednesday some council members balked at spending such a hefty sum on a park, let alone a park that could be inaccessible because of trains and flooding. Canadian Pacific and Kansas Southern are undergoing a proposed merger that could triple the number of trains daily through downtown Davenport, essentially cutting off the riverfront.

We, too, have expressed concerns, particularly with using COVID money at a time when the city has other pressing needs. But we remain convinced the project is a good idea.

Other water-side communities have figured out ways to transform their riverfronts into show-stopping developments; Davenport has not. This park would be a major step toward creating the kind of quality-of-life amenity that attracts people and business to the Quad-Cities.

Davenport has contracted with a consulting firm called Sasaki, whose past projects include a 32-acre park in Cincinnati along the Ohio River. Officials have yet to determine what the Davenport park would look like, but they've said it must not be limited to children's playground equipment and that it accommodate all Quad-Citians and visitors. Mostly, though, city officials have said their No. 1 priority is creating a space with a "wow factor."

Negotiations with the railroad will prove pivotal over the next few weeks. If Davenport officials can't gain assurances the area will be accessible over railroad tracks, the project will suffer a major setback and deserve reconsideration. In the meantime, it's exciting to think of what may come. Quad-Citians deserve a world-class riverfront. Now is the time to pursue it.

Illinois

It's about time.

After years of mismanagement at City Hall that drove out some of the city's top directors, Moline has now filled openings in its high-level leadership positions, some of which have been vacant for years.

Last week, it announced the hiring of David Dryer as director of engineering. He most recently has worked as county engineer in Jackson County, Iowa.

Ryan HvitlØk is the new community and economic development director. His most recent post was in Hutchinson, Kan.

And Michael Doi is the new director of public works. He was most recently in Collinsville, Ill.

While all these positions are important, especially key, city council members have said, is the economic development director, who'll be tasked with redeveloping land near the old I-74 bridge. Ideas for the site include a public amphitheater, ice rinks, a skatepark and outdoor fire pits with seating. We'd also like HvitlØk to think outside downtown and about retail centers like SouthPark Mall.

The previous Acri administration blamed this newspaper for bad press that diluted its candidate pool. That was hogwash then and is now. Public employees want to work in communities that support them. We're pleased to see that happening now.

