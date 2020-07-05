Editorial: Do your part and wear a mask

At least 39 human beings living in Scott and Rock Island counties have died from COVID-19.

It’s a stunning number, really, and one worth pausing to reflect upon. Every one represents a family who lost a loved one.

The death toll is still rising in the Quad-Cities, where more than 1,570 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus. After a plateau, cases are surging again. In Scott County, early June saw two to four cases reported daily, and in the past week, that has increased to eight or more.

"We are telling health systems to be prepared to be ready for a surge," Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease specialist and medical director at the Scott County Health Department, said last week.

Local health experts say one major reason for the spike is because people, especially the young, are not using face coverings.

Face coverings, including masks, experts say, are the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus, along with frequent hand-washing and social distancing. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidelines for face coverings on Sunday. The CDC now recommends face coverings be worn in public and when around anyone who doesn’t live in your house.