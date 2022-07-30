Editorial: Doesn't get much better than Bix

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is in the books, after nearly 10,000 runners took to the streets Saturday morning for one of the nation’s premiere road races, right here in Davenport, Iowa.

Yes, Olympians were there. World championship winners. The best of the best from around the world.

But the heart of this race is and always will be the thousands of local folks who pour everything into the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Hundreds of volunteers making months of preparations. Of course, the runners. And don’t forget the thousands along the route, cheering their hearts out.

Simply put: It takes a community to host a race like this, and Quad-Citians have stepped up, big-time, since 1975 to make the Quad-City Times Bix 7 the unofficial Quad-City homecoming.

It’s time to honor old traditions, like the Brady Street Sprits and the Arconic Junior Bix. The costumed runners, bands along the route and, for a few lucky folks, Bloody Marys and breakfast on their front lawns.

It’s also a time to celebrate new traditions, like the Heights of the Era pre-party in the Village of East Davenport and Bill Rodgers’ shake-out run on Friday.

However you Bix, whatever your Bix story, you’re a part of something bigger, a collective energy that passes from one year to the next, to keep these traditions alive and lasting.

As the sole title sponsor, we’re incredibly proud of our own staff, too, Quad-City reporters and staffers who work year-round on the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

So consider this a thank-you to all who take part. May your stride always be smooth and your eyes focused up Brady Street hill.