Editorial: Don't fall for fear and false claims

Laura Fontaine, the director of World Relief, said she was grateful for the support of the county, as well as other public officials, like the mayors of Rock Island and Moline.

We believe leaders throughout the Quad-Cities should add their voices to this welcoming chorus.

World Relief has resettled refugees only in Rock Island County over the past 10 years, but it is now looking across the river, too. So, Scott County stepping up to affirm that it, too, is welcoming of refugees — that it, too, is willing to assert the ideals of a country that has throughout its history welcomed those fleeing oppression — would be a powerful statement.

We would note that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, along with the governors of 30 states, has already given permission.

So far, only the governor of Texas has refused, and in that state economic development officials worry about the message this sends. We think that if Iowa government leaders are truly worried about a worker shortage, which we hear all the time, they would welcome refugees. That's hardly the main reason for doing so, but add it to the list.

As we noted, a judge put Trump's executive order on hold, so for the moment, local permission is not needed to resettle refugees in the Quad-Cities.