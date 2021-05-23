Editorial: Don't erase Jan. 6

There are some things that are above politics.
The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the 2020 election is one of them.
On that terrible day, America's elected representatives in Congress, along with Vice President Mike Pence, were sent fleeing from a joint session as they counted the votes to make Joe Biden our 46th president.
Lawmakers hid in fear as rioters, supporters of former President Donald Trump, marauded through the halls of the U.S. Capitol.
Security forces barricaded doors, as insurrectionists tried to break them down. They went looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Pence. All the while, security forces charged with protecting our elected representatives were overwhelmed, attacked and – for far too long – left without adequate reinforcement.
It was a singular day in American history that must never be repeated, or forgotten.
One way to ensure that is to learn what actually happened that day; to figure out why it took so long for reinforcements to arrive; to get a fuller understanding of the chain of events that led up to this deadly day and all that happened on it.
To take on that task, we need an independent commission, like the one formed after 9/11.
This should not be controversial. Yet, it is. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is opposing a commission, even after he signaled that he might back it; so are House GOP leaders, even after a Republican negotiator there, with the blessing of leadership, forged a fair compromise that would evenly divide commission members between Republican and Democratic appointees.
In spite of the opposition, though, 35 House Republicans had the courage to join Democrats to vote 252-to-175 to create a Jan. 6 commission.
We were happy to see that Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican who represents the 2nd Congressional District, was among those who voted for the measure.
We applaud her vote. Miller-Meeks is a freshman, and it must have been difficult to stand up to House leadership. It must have been difficult to vote in the affirmative, even in the face of Donald Trump’s opposition. Trump has now scorned these 35.
We hope that Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst will exhibit similar courage as Miller-Meeks; that they will recognize this isn’t just another run-of-the-mill political scrap.
Rep. Tim Ryan, a moderate Democrat from Ohio, expressed the sentiment well, when he asked what it would take to gain bipartisan consensus to create this commission if the images of people "scaling the Capitol" wouldn’t do it.
"What else has to happen in this country?" he asked.
It is unfortunate that some are trying to erase the memory of that day.
We must not allow that to happen.
We must not because there were brave men and women charged with protecting the Capitol who were left without help. A new inspector general's report last week offered a critical look at the apparent missteps by the leadership of the Capitol Police, saying they had clearer advance notice of the threat than previously known.
There also are questions about the conversations that political leaders had among themselves as the riot was playing out.
Initially, the Democrats’ proposal was not fair. It did not include an even number of lawmakers from each of the parties. That has been remedied. The commission also would have subpoena power, but it would require representatives appointed by both parties to sign off.
For months, the subject of a commission has simmered. Perhaps it was a mistake not to establish it immediately after the terrible events of Jan. 6. In today’s whirlwind news and political environment, it’s easy to push aside what’s gone before – especially if those events are traumatic or politically risky.
On Jan. 6, there was an attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Even now, four months on, it’s stunning to even write those words.
There was an attack on the U.S. Capitol, and it was launched by our fellow Americans. This event has no parallel.
Just as previous traumas in this country have been the subject of independent inquiries, so should this. It is not a job to be left to politically-compromised congressional committees, or to individual court cases.
The creation of an independent examination of the events of Jan. 6, its causes and effects, is vital. To do otherwise would be a betrayal of history and our democracy.