Editorial: Don't erode Iowa's sunshine law

Unfortunately, there are those who control the public’s access to records who could use these words to justify further stiff-arming the public.

This isn’t happening in a vacuum, either. Editorial boards and other open government advocates in Iowa have complained that state government is more restrictive with public information now than at any time in our memory.

Opening up to the public may be uncomfortable for those who are in office or on the public payroll. And some may see it as harassment to comply with the law, but ensuring that government is open to the public is about as important a public policy as we can imagine.

We don’t see it as some sort of vague or amorphous concept.

We don’t know how the Carver-Kimm case will be resolved. The Attorney General’s defense is multi-pronged, and late last week, the court granted its request to withdraw the motion to dismiss. (Carver-Kimm planned to file an amended petition, and the AG's office is reserving the right to file a new motion to dismiss.)

At the end of the day, we hope the message is clearly sent that Iowa’s open records law is, in fact, a well-recognized public policy and public servants ought to obey it; and that those who do shouldn’t be punished for it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0