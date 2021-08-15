Editorial: Don't erode Iowa's sunshine law

In Iowa, you don't have to look far to find examples of official contempt for the state's so-called sunshine law.
Even though its "designed to open the doors of government to public scrutiny," as the state Supreme Court once said, Iowa’s open records law is far too often flouted by those whose job it is to enforce it. The same can be said of the open meetings law.
One of our favorite recent examples, reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, was a city councilman in northwest Iowa who declared that "you can take your Sunshine Law and stick it where the sun don’t shine."
The elected official was upset at what he called harassment. The remark came after the city agreed to undergo training on the open meetings and open records laws after a resident seeking information complained to the state’s Public Information Board about how she was treated.
We recount this tale, because we’re worried about further erosion of our state’s sunshine laws – as are advocates across Iowa – especially after a recent filing in a court case involving a former state employee.
Polly Carver-Kimm, longtime communications officer with the Iowa Department of Public Health, alleges she was wrongfully discharged last year after simply complying with the state’s open records law. The suit named Gov. Kim Reynolds and her spokesman as defendants. The governor’s office says the lawsuit is without merit.
In seeking to defend the state, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office filed a motion last month to dismiss. The filing said the state’s open records law is not a "well-recognized public policy," that would justify Carver-Kimm's wrongful discharge claim.
The Attorney General’s office said in order to claim wrongful discharge, citing a state law isn’t sufficient, but according to precedent it "must relate to the public health, safety, or welfare and embody a clearly defined and well-recognized public policy that protects the employees activity."
It added it "would be particularly problematic if every statute governing a state agency is considered to establish a public policy." Such a thing, the office said, would eviscerate at-will employment in state government.
We’re troubled by the notion that the state’s open records law is not a "well-recognized public policy," or that it should be bunched with every other part of the code. And we worry that public officials who, in some cases, are already hostile to the public and journalists looking over their shoulder will take this as a signal to be even more hostile.
The Attorney General’s office, in response to the Associated Press, which first reported on this filing, says it was making a legal argument, not a policy statement.
We don’t think that makes it any better. Especially since the filing responds to Carver-Kimm's claim by saying "this is the sort of general, vague and amorphous concept that is neither clearly defined nor well-recognized."
Unfortunately, there are those who control the public’s access to records who could use these words to justify further stiff-arming the public.
This isn’t happening in a vacuum, either. Editorial boards and other open government advocates in Iowa have complained that state government is more restrictive with public information now than at any time in our memory.
Opening up to the public may be uncomfortable for those who are in office or on the public payroll. And some may see it as harassment to comply with the law, but ensuring that government is open to the public is about as important a public policy as we can imagine.
We don’t see it as some sort of vague or amorphous concept.
We don’t know how the Carver-Kimm case will be resolved. The Attorney General’s defense is multi-pronged, and late last week, the court granted its request to withdraw the motion to dismiss. (Carver-Kimm planned to file an amended petition, and the AG's office is reserving the right to file a new motion to dismiss.)
At the end of the day, we hope the message is clearly sent that Iowa’s open records law is, in fact, a well-recognized public policy and public servants ought to obey it; and that those who do shouldn’t be punished for it.