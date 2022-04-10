Editorial: Don't junk the bottle bill

Iowa lawmakers have been trying for years to change the state’s 44-year-old bottle deposit law.

Better known as the "bottle bill," the law has worked to keep empty cans and bottles out of ditches and landfills. But for years, grocers, distributors and others in the business have sought changes. They don’t like the way the law works, or some never supported it in the first place. So, they’ve been trying to convince legislators to make changes.

This year, it looked like they might come to some sort of an agreement. We weren’t happy with it. The key flaw – and it’s a big one – is that the plan would allow ways for retailers who sell bottles and cans to offload the responsibility for accepting the empties. Which, of course, is the part of the law that’s always been the most convenient for consumers. You go to the store, you plunk down a nickel for each can or bottle, then you get it back when you return the empty container to the store.

Again, this is the part we like. And so do most Iowans. Polls show overwhelming support for the bottle bill, and for expanding it to include containers that weren’t around in the late 1970s when the law was first put into place.

So, we were quite taken aback when Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from western Iowa, said if they can’t get a compromise approved this year, they might get rid of the whole thing.

"It’s to the point where I think a whole lot of people agree if we can’t get something done this year, next year we need to be looking at repeal," Schultz said on the Iowa Public Radio program "River to River."

Rep. Brian Lohse, a Bondurant Republican, said he’s thought about getting rid of it for years, according to Radio Iowa.

We understand legislating can be tough. And all this talk of getting rid of the law may be nothing more than a scare tactic to get a bill passed. Or it might be a philosophical problem with the law. Whatever it is, the idea that legislators might just jettison a law that has the support of more than 80% of Iowa residents is insane.

We hope legislators from the Quad-Cities will tell their colleagues the idea of getting rid of the bottle bill is an affront to everybody who cares about the environment – and who believes the modicum of effort it takes to adhere to its provisions is a small price to pay for cleaner surroundings.

Rather than junk the bottle bill, we’d suggest lawmakers do what they’re paid to do: Come up with a compromise that can pass – and that honors the wishes of most Iowans, rather than just the special interests.

If that’s not possible, then do no harm and leave the law alone.

