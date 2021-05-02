Editorial: Don't take the risk on redistricting

The release of Illinois’ real population figures demonstrate just how risky the Democrats' current path is. The Census Bureau’s Illinois estimates were off by 1.6%, and while that may not seem like much, it is one of the bigger gaps in the country. Also, as demographers know, the more localized the estimates, the greater chance for error.

In addition, legislative leaders continue to stonewall on the question of what set of numbers they’re planning to use. If they use data from the American Community Survey (which aren't even the Census Bureau's official population estimates) that is just inviting lawsuits. As the Chicago Tribune reported recently, a "number of groups advocating accuracy in counting the population, including racial and ethnic communities, found instances of wide variances when comparing the ACS estimates with actual 2010 census counts."

It’s true some states believe the Census data itself may be off, in part because of Covid challenges and the failure of some state leaders to aggressively promote the count. There also are questions being raised about a new Census Bureau policy intended to protect privacy, which critics say could distort the data.

However, Illinois leaders worked hard to count everybody and got better-than-expected results.

This is complicated, and it looks like all the potential choices have some pitfalls. But the priority among lawmakers in Springfield should be to use the best data possible, not rely on problematic numbers just to keep control of the process.

