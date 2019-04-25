Editorial board: Deb Anselm, Publisher; Matt Christensen, Executive Editor; Ed Tibbetts, Editorial Page Editor; John Wetzel, Community member.
Quad-City Times editorials reflect the opinion of the editorial board. The board formally meets 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Contact the board or send letters to opinions@qctimes.com, or by calling (563) 383-2320.
1 of 2
Players in the Quad-Cities Vintage Football game attempt to catch the vintage football at Douglas Park in Rock Island last year. The vintage football team Rock Island Independents will face off against St. Paul Ideals at Augustana College's Ericson Field on Saturday. The game is part of events surrounding the 6th round pick of the NFL Draft, which will occur at the field during the game.
Players in the Quad-Cities Vintage Football game attempt to catch the vintage football at Douglas Park in Rock Island last year. The vintage football team Rock Island Independents will face off against St. Paul Ideals at Augustana College's Ericson Field on Saturday. The game is part of events surrounding the 6th round pick of the NFL Draft, which will occur at the field during the game.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / DISPATCH-ARGUS PHOTO
David Driskill, John Gripp, director of parks and recreation for Rock Island, and Chris Zimmerman, pose for a photo Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
With D-Day just two days away, the Quad-Cities is running out of time to present our best face to a worldwide audience.
D-Day is, of course, "Draft Day" to those neck-deep in preparing for Saturday's visit from the National Football League.
It's hard to exaggerate what a big deal it is be one of the eight original NFL cities selected to host a late-round draft pick in the league's historic 100th season. Or that the NFL is likely to spotlight Jim Thorpe's Rock Island Independents and a Q-C long committed to sports excellence.
Saturday's crowded schedule is set (see John Marx's A1 story today), and most of the heavy lifting and careful planning is already done for the draft celebration at the Ken Anderson Athletic Club and the Austin E. Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex on the campus of Rock Island's Augustana College.
But that doesn't mean we are all ready for the big show.
We know we must sound like a broken record to the those who don't need another reminder; for example, Rock Island's Greenbush Neighborhood which joined Rock Island Township in sprucing up an area close by the spot where a 6th Round Draft pick will be revealed to the world.
But we'll risk boring the well-prepared to urge the rest of the Q-C to seize this chance to showcase our community.
It's imperative that special attention is paid to neighborhoods hard by Augustana College, as well as the area around the beautifully restored Douglas Park. It's a shining example of what caring Quad-Citians can do when they come together and one of the areas we hope the NFL singles out for additional love.
Don't forget, however, that odds are very good that some visitors will venture farther afield, so it's a good idea for the Q-C region to present itself in a positive light.
We also cannot stress enough how important it is that we make an impressive statement at Saturday's main event.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
"What a great day it will be,'' promises John Gripp, parks and recreation director for the city of Rock Island. "It has been a lengthy and winding process to reach this point, but is a highlight for our community. To have the National Football League wanting to be here is impressive. There are so many people that have worked tirelessly to make this come to life. Just so everyone knows, the pick will be made from an area on the field so everyone can see the community support of the event.''
To join what we hope will be a throng of Q-C fans, simply show up, along with all the family members and friends you can persuade to join you, at Augustana by noon on Saturday. While there, you can enjoy a free full day of fun that will include a vintage football game, music, games and play areas for children, a football camp with athletes from Alleman and Rock Island high schools and Augustana.
We also hope the vintage game will capture the attention of NFL camera operators, and the imagination of the networks that will be highlighting the league's 100-year history during regular-season, playoff and Super Bowl broadcasts.
So make a date to fill the stands in time for the Quad-Cities' moment in the sun, and then keep it. Only eight of the original NFL cities will be featured during this draft event. We're fortunate to have been given a brief moment to shine. Let's make it a good one.
Commentary from readers is the heart of our editorial pages. Send your letter of up to 250 words to opinions@qctimes.com. Please include your full name, address and phone number. All published letters include the writer's name and town of residence. We do not publish address or phone number, but require both for verification.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.