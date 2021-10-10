Editorial: Entering uncharted territory

Over the weeks, we’ve heard about how it’s been difficult to get the word out, even as people received help. Even now, these groups are laboring to make sure that landlords and tenants know what is available.

A table has been set up in the Rock Island Courthouse on the days when eviction proceedings take place and beginning on Oct. 15, applications for the program will be taken at the courthouse.

We hope that people will reach out for help. The agency says it currently has $1.5 million available.

Since the beginning, there has been some confusion about the eviction moratorium. But now that it has ended, there doesn’t seem to be any doubt about the expectation that more cases will be filed with the courts

"From what we’re hearing from the bar association, there’s going to be a huge influx," said Ron Lund, community services manager for Project NOW.

Which makes it all the more important that people know about this program – and that they understand it.

On Tuesday, there will be an information session at noon at the Rock Island County Courthouse, 1317 Third Avenue, Room 302. It also can be seen on Project NOW’s Facebook page, where it will be streamed live.