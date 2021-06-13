Editorial: Fair warning

Under Davenport's ordinance, fireworks use is permitted July 3 and July 4 from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Use of any consumer firework outside that narrow window is punishable by a simple misdemeanor that carries a $250 fine for a first offense, plus court courts. A second offense carries a $400 fine, plus court costs, and a third offense comes with a $625 fine and court costs.