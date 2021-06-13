Editorial: Fair warning

You can't say you weren't warned.
Davenport city officials have made it clear they're taking a "zero tolerance" approach when it comes to illegal use of fireworks this year. And with the approaching July 4th holiday the warning is being issued well in advance.
We hope people listen. Ever since the state legalized a wider range of fireworks a few years ago, we've heard numerous complaints from people who say the loud noises have had negative effects on those with post-traumatic stress syndrome, on pets and on children. Then, there are those who just can't get to sleep at night.
Look, we like fireworks. It is an especially American way to celebrate the birth of our country. But we also believe in following the rules, so that others' rights and well-being is respected, too.
So we hope that the warning is enough; if not, that the city will follow through.
Under Davenport's ordinance, fireworks use is permitted July 3 and July 4 from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Use of any consumer firework outside that narrow window is punishable by a simple misdemeanor that carries a $250 fine for a first offense, plus court courts. A second offense carries a $400 fine, plus court costs, and a third offense comes with a $625 fine and court costs.
It is also illegal to discharge fireworks on public property or in parks and streets.
