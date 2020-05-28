Editorial: Falling short

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Illinois General Assembly did what it had to do last weekend. It passed a budget.

The spending plan relies heavily on federal money and assumptions, but they got the job done. Lawmakers also passed a plan to expand voting by mail, which is a good step given the potential threat of the coronavirus pandemic this fall.

Nonetheless, there still are issues that greatly affect this area that have been left undone.

Most notably, lawmakers continue to punt on property tax reform. Yes, they passed a bill during the short session that would help with penalties and interest on late payments, but that does nothing to address the enormous property tax burden in the state, one that has contributed to the uneven growth in the Quad-Cities.

A commission had been appointed to make recommendations, but as the Chicago Tribune points out, it "devolved into partisan squabbling" and the panel never even issued a report.

The legislature also failed to move on ethics reform, an issue that matters to all Illinoisans.