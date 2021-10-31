Editorial: Feeding our democracy

Now, we want to take the opportunity to urge you to make your voices heard.

We’ve never quite understood why school board races are largely ignored. Even in a year when the public isn’t arguing about masks and pandemic precautions, the work these people do – and the decisions they make – are crucial for the future of our community.

This year, we’ve heard a lot about how parents of school-age children need to get involved in these elections.

We couldn’t agree more. But we also think that's true in years when there isn't so much debate and argument about remote learning and masks in schoolhouses.

Don’t get us wrong. Decisions that our school boards made during the pandemic were important, whether it was to require masks or implement remote learning. But we think it's important to put those decisions into context: Last fall and winter, when cases were skyrocketing and vaccines were mostly unavailable, local boards took more precautions; this fall, during a smaller spike in cases and a greater level of vaccinations, most local boards, though not all, steered clear of more aggressive steps.