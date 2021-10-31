Editorial: Feeding our democracy

On Tuesday, the people of Scott County will get the chance to do something vitally important for their community: Cast their votes for who will be their representatives on area city councils and school boards.
If history holds, not many will take that opportunity. Two years ago, fewer than 19,000 people turned out to vote in school and city elections, less than 15% of registered voters.
We hope that doesn’t happen again. It’s vitally important that people make their voices heard this year.
The people to be elected to city councils on Nov. 2 will decide how much of your tax money to spend on things like public safety, street repairs, parks, economic development, youth programs and a host of other initiatives. They’re also the ones who set your property taxes.
Meanwhile, area school boards make important decisions about the education of this community’s children.
In most years, turnout at school elections is even worse than it is for city elections. But because of the pandemic, school board races are more controversial than ever this year.
This editorial board has already offered its endorsements in these races. We had the chance to interview school board candidates, watch them in debates, read the questionnaires they filled out and, in the case of the incumbents, study their votes.
Now, we want to take the opportunity to urge you to make your voices heard.
We’ve never quite understood why school board races are largely ignored. Even in a year when the public isn’t arguing about masks and pandemic precautions, the work these people do – and the decisions they make – are crucial for the future of our community.
This year, we’ve heard a lot about how parents of school-age children need to get involved in these elections.
We couldn’t agree more. But we also think that's true in years when there isn't so much debate and argument about remote learning and masks in schoolhouses.
Don’t get us wrong. Decisions that our school boards made during the pandemic were important, whether it was to require masks or implement remote learning. But we think it's important to put those decisions into context: Last fall and winter, when cases were skyrocketing and vaccines were mostly unavailable, local boards took more precautions; this fall, during a smaller spike in cases and a greater level of vaccinations, most local boards, though not all, steered clear of more aggressive steps.
More importantly, we think voters should consider those decisions as they also look to the future. As we heard one candidate say, the debate over masks is one many won’t even remember a year from now.
That may or may not be true, but we know this: Schools in Iowa will still have to deal with a mountain of issues that existed before the pandemic and will remain after. They include limited state funding, which makes it all the more important that board members are able to make good financial decisions; increased competition from private schools, which have been helped financially by state lawmakers; continuing to maintain a level of local control; providing preschool services; meeting mental health needs; retaining and recruiting teachers; equity; safety; closing achievement gaps and overseeing basic education services that prepare all students for an ever-changing world.
Yes, there’s a lot that goes into being a school board member. Which is what we hope voters consider on Tuesday.
We also would note that people who don't have kids in school should also vote. They also have a stake in what happens in the classroom. We all are affected by the education of the children of this community — not to mention the property tax rates school boards approve.
As for city elections, we were a bit surprised there are so few contested races in Davenport and Bettendorf.
Earlier this year, we’d put out a call that more people get involved. We think a robust slate of candidates makes for better debates and decisions. So it was disappointing there are so few contested races.
Our request wasn’t a reflection on the incumbents, just our belief that robust competition is good.
Still, there are some important races on the ballot. So if you haven’t voted early, we urge you to get informed about all of these candidates in the final days before Nov. 2. Then, when it comes your turn on Tuesday, do your civic duty, go to the polls – and vote.