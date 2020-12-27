Editorial: Fighting poverty

Then, in the fall, there will be a conference entitled "Gateway to Opportunity."

From time to time this year, this editorial board has highlighted initiatives in the community that have been aimed at opening our eyes to those who have been historically disadvantaged, or who are too often invisible. We believe this is another worthy venture.

We intend to follow these discussions as the year goes on, and we encourage our readers to do the same. You may even see us, or others, commenting on this initiative.

We believe that improving the lot of all Quad-Citians is something on which we can all find common ground. We may differ on how best to achieve these ends, but we believe progress begins by listening.

Project NOW is embarking on an ambitious effort at tackling one of the most intractable problems in the Quad-Cities and in our nation. It would be easy, we suppose, to dismiss such efforts as "been-there-done-that." After all, these problems have been around a long time. We believe that would be a mistake. Finding ways to improve our community is an interest in which we all share and that should always be worthy of pursuit.

Join us in wishing Project NOW good luck in this venture. Join us in examining this issue anew, so that we may all rise together.

