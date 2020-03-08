Editorial: Finally, a step forward on civil rights fiasco

The City of Davenport has finally taken the right step toward ending the fiasco at the civil rights commission.

The city, led by Mayor Mike Matson, has gone to Scott County District Court seeking a declaratory judgment that establishes who rightfully sits on the commission. For the record, they are: Janelle Swanberg, Richard Pokora, Henry Karp, Ruby Mateos and Lee Gaston. There are two vacancies because of the departure of Randy Moore and Patricia Hardaway.

We have long said there is no real legal dispute here. Former Mayor Frank Klipsch had every right to appoint the people he did — it was only civil disobedience by commissioners who refused to leave, and some in the public, that has prevented the commission from doing its job.

As we said some weeks ago, it is time to end the chaos.

At recent meetings of the civil rights commission, two sets of members (one lawful, the other not) have tried to conduct business. All that resulted was the denial of progress on civil rights and damage to the city’s reputation.

