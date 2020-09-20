Editorial: Finding a solution

The Rock Island City Council moved last week toward ordering bars in the city to close an hour earlier.
Aldermen voted by a wide margin to have taverns to close at 2 a.m., rather than 3 a.m. They also voted to put in place a moratorium on new liquor licenses in the District — more precisely, between 15th and 24th streets and 1st and 5th avenues.
Recent violence in the city has alarmed some officials, especially the Aug. 29 shooting downtown that left one person dead and five people wounded. We can understand that; the idea that six people would fall victim to gunshot wounds in one night is horrifying to all of us.
Some aldermen also don't like the reputation the downtown has acquired.
The earlier closing time also is aimed at helping control the COVID-19 crisis, according to Mayor Mike Thoms.
At the meeting last week, bar and property owners objected to both measures.
We understand the desire to get both problems under control, and frankly, we see some merit to making bar closing times more uniform around the Quad-Cities. But we have little expectation that closing bars an hour earlier in Rock Island will make much difference controlling violence or COVID-19.
In Davenport, Shenanigan’s was closed; yet, there still are far too many shootings in the city. The problems just move elsewhere.
From what we've heard, all sides seem to agree there needs to be more security in the area in order to bring the violence under control. That may seem obvious, but somehow that hasn't yet been achieved.
Curbing shootings throughout the Quad-Cities is a larger, regional problem, and Rock Island officials have only so many resources to devote to a single part of the city. The idea they wouldn't want to shift so many to the District is understandable.
It seems to us a possible solution might be to share costs for improved policing and security in the area. Years ago something similar was done, and it was successful.
We're told there is some reluctance among businesses in the area to sign on to what are traditionally city costs, especially at a time when the city is moving toward putting more restraints on them. We get that, and we know the pandemic has also hurt business, making it harder to take on more costs. But it’s clear from listening to the mayor and aldermen that the status quo isn’t working, either.
The city council faces another vote Sept. 28 on the earlier closing time, so this matter hasn’t yet been settled.
As for the moratorium, aldermen approved this measure the same night it was brought up for discussion. There was hardly any notice given to the public that this was even a consideration. To us, that doesn't seem fair. City officials may have a point that there already is too great a concentration of the city's liquor licenses in this area, but taking such a step with little discussion isn't right.
If an owner wanted to sell his or her business, this measure would likely kill any deal because the liquor license could not be transferred. The moratorium goes until next May, and that's a long time for a business owner who might be thinking of selling to be put on hold.
This isn't an easy problem to solve. But Rock Island's downtown entertainment district is an important part of the Quad-Cities' cultural menu. Thousands of us over the years have enjoyed great food, great bands and great fun in this space.
We understand some city officials want to see a more diversified district, one that offers more restaurants and other types of family-friendly businesses. We share that desire. And we certainly agree people must see the district as a safe place to visit.
It is our hope the city and business interests can find common ground. The goals seem to be similar: A downtown entertainment district that offers lots to do in a safe environment throughout the day and evening. We hope that all the stakeholders will find a way to make that happen.
