Editorial: Finding a solution

From what we've heard, all sides seem to agree there needs to be more security in the area in order to bring the violence under control. That may seem obvious, but somehow that hasn't yet been achieved.

Curbing shootings throughout the Quad-Cities is a larger, regional problem, and Rock Island officials have only so many resources to devote to a single part of the city. The idea they wouldn't want to shift so many to the District is understandable.

It seems to us a possible solution might be to share costs for improved policing and security in the area. Years ago something similar was done, and it was successful.

We're told there is some reluctance among businesses in the area to sign on to what are traditionally city costs, especially at a time when the city is moving toward putting more restraints on them. We get that, and we know the pandemic has also hurt business, making it harder to take on more costs. But it’s clear from listening to the mayor and aldermen that the status quo isn’t working, either.

The city council faces another vote Sept. 28 on the earlier closing time, so this matter hasn’t yet been settled.