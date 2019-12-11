Editorial: Finding common ground

It is no secret that many Democrats, particularly in the party's progressive wing, can’t stand NAFTA. That the party’s leadership and the White House could settle their differences and come to an agreement is quite the political accomplishment. And it’s not just the Democrats that are signing on. It is notable that the AFL-CIO, long a NAFTA critic, has endorsed the new compromise, too.

The White House, eager for a win, appears to have been flexible enough on the issue to gain the Democrats’ support. The president has made stronger trade deals a major campaign promise, and this is something he can take to the campaign trail. To date, his trade policy has lacked a big win.

We haven’t seen the language of the agreement yet. Our view has been that the revised NAFTA presented by the White House wasn’t all that different than the old NAFTA. Many analysts have made this judgment. So, it will be interesting to see the details of the compromise that, this morning, anyway, was yielding superlatives from both sides. President Trump hailed the deal on Twitter, saying it is the "best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA." Pelosi, meanwhile, says the agreement is "much better" than the Clinton-era NAFTA and "infinitely better" than what the White House proposed.