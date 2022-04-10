Editorial: Fireworks bill is a dud

The City of Bettendorf recently approved a land-use measure that sought to position its downtown for future growth and development.

A lot of work went into crafting the downtown overlay district. It's not likely Bettendorf officials consulted with legislators in Des Moines when they put the plan together. But then, why would they? Most land-use decisions are handled at the local level.

Unfortunately, that power will be significantly restricted, at least when it comes to the sale of fireworks, if Gov. Kim Reynolds signs into law a bill passed in both the House and Senate.

The proposal removes a local government’s ability to restrict fireworks sales in commercial and industrial zones.

State Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, a leader of the effort, said some cities are trying an end-run around the state’s fireworks law.

That may be so. Some politicians don’t like the fireworks law. But we don’t think that applies to the City of Bettendorf. And it’s not our impression it applies to other cities around here, either.

It’s not hard to find a place to buy fireworks in Scott County. In Bettendorf, there’s a prominent location across from Duck Creek Plaza. But if this bill is signed, it may well alter the city’s implementation of a plan for its downtown that won the consensus of local officials who know this area better than any legislator in Des Moines.

It also would eliminate local government discretion to encourage fireworks sales in commercial zones more suited to intensive uses. After all, not all commercial zones are the same.

Firefighters in some parts of the state also are raising the prospect of pop-up sales tents in risky places, like near filling stations.

The reason for zoning laws is to create orderly development in a way that protects a wide range of interests. Those decisions are best handled at the local level.

We hope the governor vetoes this bill. If legislators believe some cities are flouting the fireworks law, then deal with them. Don’t cause problems for cities that are innocent bystanders.

