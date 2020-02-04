Editorial: First, Iowa; then who knows?

Iowans have done their part.

By now, the candidates are off to New Hampshire. Iowa’s time on the stage has expired.

The hyper-focus of the political world, the glare of the spotlight — so intensely focused on the people of Iowa these past few weeks and days — has suddenly switched itself off and moved on to scrutinize the nooks and crannies of some other place.

We’re used to this.

For nearly 50 years, during each campaign cycle, the Iowa caucuses are at the epicenter of presidential politics for months — right up to that cold winter night (not so cold this year) when the state renders its judgment.

Then, suddenly, it's over. Iowa's decision is chewed up and digested and analyzed for meaning, but even then only until New Hampshire gets its turn about a week later, this year on Feb. 11.

Then, the political/media maw feasts upon another state, another contest.

The Iowa verdict is typically more important for the bad news it delivers, as opposed to the good. It is more likely that Iowa dooms a campaign than gives it the vital fuel for victory. Which is why the exceptions are so notable: John Kerry in 2004, Barack Obama in 2008, among them.