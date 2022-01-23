Editorial: Flat tax isn't fair

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is pushing for a 4% flat tax in Iowa, and regular Iowans are being told they’re in for $1,300 in savings if it happens.
Our advice: Don’t count it.
Tax debates are rife with misleading claims, and so far we haven’t seen much explanation about who will benefit most, and least, from this cut.
It’s still early. We're told the governor's bill was introduced just a few days ago, but already plenty of news reports are parroting the line that the "average" Iowa family will pay $1,300 less.
Some consumer advice: Be wary when a politician trots out the word "average." Often, it hides a lot of detail. (A good way to think of it is that Hank Aaron hit 755 home runs while his brother, Tommie, hit 13. So, the Aaron brothers averaged 384 home runs, right?) Technically true, but it doesn’t really tell the whole story, does it?
Debates over tax cuts can be the same way.
A better way to measure the typical family is to look to the median, meaning half are above a certain line while half fall below it.
According to reporting by The Gazette’s Erin Murphy, the governor’s office says the median Iowa taxpayer would get a $900 tax cut. Which is nothing to sneeze at. But is it true? Common Good Iowa, a group that opposes the cut, told us the median tax filer would only get $300. (Initially, they thought it might be $600).
The governor's office and Common Good Iowa arrive at their figures using different methodologies, and we aren’t here to sort those out. But what we already know is that wealthier families will do better than the typical or even the "average" Iowa family if the flat tax and retirement income proposal the governor is pitching is passed by the legislature.
According to one analysis we've seen, the average (there's that word again) savings for a tax filer with more than $1 million in taxable income will be more than $68,000; for a filer with taxable income between $500,000 and $1 million, the average savings would be more than $15,000.
The governor calls this proposal "fair." We don’t agree. Middle income Iowans already pay their fair share of taxes; this proposal will help wealthier Iowans more than those in the middle.
What’s more: The administration says we can afford this if we continue to see revenues grow by 4% a year and keep spending to 2%.
First, revenue projections change from year to year, and while over the past 20 years, revenues have grown, on average, by about 4%, the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference only projects growth of 1.9% this year.
It’s true that Iowa has a surplus (Republicans say it’s due to smart GOP budgeting policies, while Democrats point to a big influx of one-time federal Covid relief funds.) But what worries us is this: Even if the governor’s assumptions hold true, the idea of keeping spending at 2% doesn’t recognize Iowa’s needs for sufficient investments in mental health, child care, broadband, clean water, workforce and education.
So far, we haven't seen that. We’ve shortchanged K-12 education for years, and at a time when inflation has hit a 40-year high of 7%, that stinginess is even more apparent.
So why a flat tax?
Republican legislators say Iowa needs to be more competitive. But Iowa’s been cutting taxes for years, and it doesn’t seem to have changed the trajectory of the state.
Remember the "historic" 2013 commercial property tax cut? Or the 2018 income tax cut, the largest in state history? We also saw a big tax cut in the late 1990s. All those tax cuts were supposed to change things. But year after year, Iowa's population has barely grown and our young people keep leaving the state. We lose people to states with lower income taxes (South Dakota) and states with higher income taxes (Minnesota). At some point, you’d think we would figure out that taxes aren’t the key factor here.
Our hope is there will be greater clarity in the coming days and weeks about who will benefit from this plan to overhaul how Iowa taxes its citizens and pays for government services.
Even more, we hope lawmakers will take a look at all the needs of this state and take a more balanced approach.