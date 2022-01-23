Editorial: Flat tax isn't fair

The governor's office and Common Good Iowa arrive at their figures using different methodologies, and we aren’t here to sort those out. But what we already know is that wealthier families will do better than the typical or even the "average" Iowa family if the flat tax and retirement income proposal the governor is pitching is passed by the legislature.

According to one analysis we've seen, the average (there's that word again) savings for a tax filer with more than $1 million in taxable income will be more than $68,000; for a filer with taxable income between $500,000 and $1 million, the average savings would be more than $15,000.

The governor calls this proposal "fair." We don’t agree. Middle income Iowans already pay their fair share of taxes; this proposal will help wealthier Iowans more than those in the middle.

What’s more: The administration says we can afford this if we continue to see revenues grow by 4% a year and keep spending to 2%.

First, revenue projections change from year to year, and while over the past 20 years, revenues have grown, on average, by about 4%, the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference only projects growth of 1.9% this year.