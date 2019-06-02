Once again, we face a Mississippi River crest this weekend. It is the third this spring.
In this extraordinary season of flooding, we have been tested.
Our biggest tests are yet to come. That is especially true for Davenport, where the breach of the Hesco system a month ago changed what for the previous dozen years had been a fairly predictable cycle of give and take with the Mississippi River.
It is not lost on us that we still are in the midst of a flood fight, and the emergency and cleanup phases have not yet passed. Still, we look to our future knowing that Flood 2019 is like no other.
For those of us who were here for the 1993 flood, and all the floods that happened in between, there is a temptation to believe this is just the latest chapter in our continued, contentious relationship with the river.
But this is different. And we don’t know, with the threat of ongoing climate change, whether the future could be even worse. So, as we’ve said previously, we can’t rely on the idea that deploying Hesco barriers, even at greater heights and depths, are what will protect us in the future.
We must think radically about what will protect us – all of us – in the aftermath of this flood. Because we can all agree that another Flood 2019, as we have experienced it this spring, is not something we can let happen again.
Earlier this week, Corri Spiegel, the Davenport city administrator, offered what she called a "starting place" for a discussion about where to go from here.
Part of what she wrote was especially notable. She said the city’s "flood plan is not and never was intended specifically to protect businesses." She said the plan's objective is to protect critical public assets and infrastructure.
As you might expect, that took some folks by surprise. The public – businesses and residents alike – fully expect the city’s flood fighting measures to protect them – and not just as it is incidental to sheltering roads, bridges, buildings and other city-owned assets.
We believe, as this discussion moves forward, we all ought to agree that we are the sum of our parts – and we all need to be the focus of our taxpayer-funded protection efforts.
We value the homes and businesses all across Davenport, just as we also see that our downtown – which we’ve watched grow and prosper like at no time in recent memory – is a vital part of our identity. Much of that growth has occurred in partnership with the city.
It is important to remember that, in 1993, the last time we experienced flooding of this magnitude, our downtown was a vastly different place.
Now we are seeing the kind of residential, small business, entertainment and retail vitality that, for decades, we had so hoped for. It is vital for the long-term wellbeing of this city – all of it – that this momentum be preserved.
How to do that? If only we had the answers today.
What we do know is the status quo is not sustainable.
What we do know is that only protecting a single part of our 9-mile riverfront only pushes these problems further downriver. That is not acceptable.
What we do know is finding the right solution requires expertise, vision and money.
In the 1970s, the plan devised with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers envisioned a wide-ranging structural protection system that, in today’s dollars, would cost in excess of $90 million.
We have a hard time envisioning attracting, or raising, that kind of money. Still, as we have noted previously, there are other communities – Fargo, North Dakota, for instance -- that have found a way to toss their previous assumptions aside and come up with innovative (albeit expensive) ways of fighting floods.
We believe we are capable of that here, too.
We also believe the members of the city council, all of them, need to be on the frontline of this debate. So far, we have heard little from them.
We have big challenges. We have previously noted the Canadian Pacific Railway's unilateral action to raise its tracks represents a serious threat to our riverfront.
When we saw the mammoth wall at River Drive near Dillon Fountain after the water receded a couple of weeks ago, we were astounded at its sheer height.
For years, we have struggled with how to bridge River Drive to integrate our riverfront with the downtown. Now, we have a new obstacle, a barrier that not only endangers the riverfront's relationship with the downtown but severs it.
Let’s be clear: This should not stand.
As we reach our third and hopefully last crest this spring, we know the time to answer some of these questions is ahead of us.
We hope the new protections the city has put now in place – that are taller and more fortified than before – are sufficient.
We also look forward to the discussion ahead on how to prevent this kind of calamity from happening again – for the good of all of us.
