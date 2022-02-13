Editorial: Four years later, unfair funding gap persists

Four years ago, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that backers said would finally put Iowa on the path to ridding itself of a funding inequity that wasn't fair to some districts, like Davenport.

The $175 gap in the amount of authorized funding between the best-treated districts in the state and many others became a big deal in the Quad-Cities.

The fight over the gap led the Davenport district to unwisely flout state law; it put the district in a financial hole and, eventually, led to the state taking control.

Thankfully, conditions are better now, and we hope the state will relinquish control soon to the locally elected school board, many of whom came after the battle.

But what of that $175 gap? Even amid the district’s missteps, nobody ever agreed the funding gap was fair. District leaders were right that we weren't being treated fairly. If it was fair, the state Legislature wouldn’t have passed legislation moving toward a fix, nor would the governor have signed it.

We checked the other day where things stood and were told by the Urban Education Network that the gap had fallen to $145.

Not much progress, huh?

To be clear, the money at stake is a small part of the overall funding pie for schools, but what the heck, equitable treatment should be the goal here. And when you add it up over the years, the inequity has amounted to millions of dollars.

Unfortunately, Republicans who control the Legislature are taking their sweet time fixing this problem, even as they seem eager to funnel public tax dollars to private schools.

The House’s basic state aid bill that passed Thursday (which provided a paltry 2.5% increase amid a 7.5% inflation rate) only included $5 toward closing the $145 gap. The Senate bill under consideration is a little bit better, putting $10 toward the gap. But its basic state aid amount – the most important piece because of the larger dollars involved – is even less than the House’s amount. On balance, the House legislation, along with a smaller supplemental bill, would probably be preferable, even if it does take minimal steps to close the per pupil equity gap.

Such is the way of education funding these days. Giving hardly anything with one hand and very little with the other. Do the math. At $10 per year, we’re on track to close the equity gap in about 14 years. At $5 per year, it takes nearly 30 years to fix the problem.

In other words, mom and dad, if you’ve got a 5th grader going to Davenport schools, your grandkids will be ready to graduate high school before the Legislature gets the job done.

Doesn’t seem fair, does it? According to district advocates, the governor’s budget didn’t even include funding for the inequity.

Davenport school leaders made mistakes in fighting for equal funding, but the kids and parents who flocked to meetings and the state capitol, and who begged for better treatment, had their hearts in the right place. And they were right to say their schools deserved to be treated the same as others in the state. Lawmakers love to say they’re all about listening to parents, but what about these folks? They’re still waiting.

These days, education is a hot topic at the state capitol. But when it comes to providing enough money to pay the ever-rising cost to educate the vast majority of our kids, the legislators in charge have earned a failing grade. (On Thursday, House Democrats supported an amendment to raise the basic state aid amount by 5% and add $10 to the per pupil inequity. Predictably, it was voted down. The Urban Education Network, which represents some of Iowa’s larger school districts, including Davenport and Bettendorf, proposed a 5% increase.)

A week ago, we pointed out that the private school voucher bill that is moving ahead included a pot of money to help small school districts deal with the financial harm this plan will undoubtedly cause. None of those districts are in the Quad-Cities.

We also asked why any legislator would go along with this plan unless the districts he or she represents got the same deal.

We pose that question again. Meanwhile, we think these legislators ought to work harder to close the existing per pupil equity gap. Four years ago, we started down this road, but we haven’t made much progress since then – and the road ahead doesn’t look promising.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0