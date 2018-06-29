OK, we get it, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) doesn't consider immigrants fully fledged human beings. The Quad-Cities didn't need a local performance to realize that obvious truth.
But it got one this week anyway when the whereabouts of two men in ICE custody was a mystery to everyone in U.S. District Court in Davenport.
On the bright side, at least the local example of ICE's complete and total dysfunction didn't involve a couple of thousand caged children.
No, this instance involved federal court proceedings for five of 32 men arrested during May's ICE raid in Mount Pleasant, another instance of the Trump administration's sweeping crackdown on undocumented immigrants from Central and South America.
Two of the men due to be arraigned on felony immigration crimes, Elmer Urizar Lopez and Reinaldo Garcia Munoz, were nowhere to be seen. And neither the federal prosecutor nor the attorneys for the two men knew where they were.
"For all I know, he's at a black site somewhere," said Eric Tindal, an attorney for Munoz.
Tuesday's court proceedings served as a masterclass about the importance of fully vetted policy, opposed to that which was constructed around the whims of a president governed by impulse and transfixed with racially obsessed hardline nationalists.
A clearly frustrated federal prosecutor, Ashley Corkery, bickered with the judge about whose job it was to contact ICE and figure out where these men are being held.
Here, in plain sight, was the unfortunate result of policy designed to dehumanize instead of govern.
Whether President Donald Trump likes it — and recent tweets suggest he doesn't — non-citizens enjoy the same rights to due process as any U.S. citizen. The U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed as much in 2008 while grappling with the questions about detainees held at Guantanamo Bay.
By definition, due process requires a speedy, impartial trial and access to legal counsel. One would be hard-pressed to argue Lopez nor Munoz are receiving anything resembling what the U.S. Constitution guarantees. Any assault on constitutional protections is a threat to everyone, citizen or not.
ICE's failure to produce the two men at Tuesday's arraignment is indicative of an administration keen on thumbing its nose at any checks on its power, constitutional or otherwise.
You might recall, ICE is the same organization that in May couldn't account for 1,500 children in its custody. And ICE's shoddy, heartless record-keeping is coming back to bite it now that the Trump administration's child separation policy has proved politically toxic. Many of the children were given different case numbers than their parents, according to numerous reports. Predictably, simply reuniting families is a disaster now.
Arresting a bunch of people simply trying to feed their families is bad enough. Yeah, yeah, the "rule of law" and all that.
Surely, this has nothing to do with the rank nationalism and disdain for other cultures that president serves his base almost daily. Check that. It has everything to do with it. Moving on.
But regardless of the read meat Trump feeds his mob, Lopez and Munoz are people with rights. ICE — out of either severe incompetence or a desire to dehumanize the two men — once again showed its total disregard for the most basic constitutional principles.
