Editorial: Funding the police

Recently, the City of Davenport asked the Iowa Legislature for the power to create a new public safety levy, a tool City Hall says would allow it to raise revenue to pay for more police officers.
Crime is a problem in Davenport and in other Iowa urban areas, too. The city says violent crime went up 30% in the first three quarters of 2020. These are crimes like homicide, rape, aggravated assault and robberies.
Shots fired calls were up 50% during that period. Non-fatal shootings were up 75%.
The city’s taken a range of steps to combat rising crime, but it’s still a problem – and officials says the state is limiting their ability to deal with it. The property tax rate for the general fund, which pays for police officers and other general costs, has been capped at $8.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation since the 1980s. The city says allowing it to raise the rate by even $1 would make it possible to hire 40 new police officers. Currently, the city’s overall property tax rate is $16.78 per $1,000.
When schools and other taxing bodies are included, the rate for a typical Davenport homeowner is roughly $39.45 per $1,000.
A draft of the city’s proposal to the Legislature would allow a levy of up to $4 per $1,000. Revenues also could be used to hire firefighters. The proposal includes a provision for the public to reject such a levy by referendum.
Let’s be clear: The Legislature isn't likely to grant the city's request, at least in the near term. The Republicans running the Legislature have spent years keeping their thumb on local governments, especially when it comes to property taxes. (The more front and center concern is whether lawmakers will renege on the promise they made to reimburse cities and counties for the big tax break they gave to commercial property owners several years ago).
But even though the public safety proposal likely won't go far, it's worth spending the time to consider the consequences of the state's decision to stifle local control.
For years, lawmakers have squelched the ability of Iowa counties to pay for much-needed mental health services and programs for people with developmental disabilities.
What has resulted are hurtful cuts. What has the Legislature done in response? Not much but tell local governments they must provide even more services.
Davenport officials recognize the uphill climb its public safety levy proposal faces. City Administrator Corri Spiegel called the request part of a "long-game."
Meanwhile, organizations like the NAACP and LULAC are raising questions about the city's proposal. They aren’t outright opposing the request, but in many places cities are cutting funding to police departments as they face pressure to divert more revenues to areas like mental health, housing and other social service programs. The idea is to get at the root problem of crime, rather than just reflexively plowing more money into cops on the street.
Unfortunately, such proposals have been immediately labeled "defunding the police," a tactic aimed at maintaining the status quo. (Ironically, many of those critics are the same ones who stand in the way of cities like Davenport being able to hire more police officers).
We have a lot of sympathy for the idea that just funneling more money into hiring cops is a short-term solution, if a solution at all. But we clearly see the city’s perspective. It's in a bind. It's also worth noting Davenport has been pretty conservative lately when it comes to property taxes. Between 2015 and 2021, the city’s property tax levy has gone up an average of just 2.2% a year. The $16.78 rate has stayed the same.
Already, 61% of the general fund levy goes to public safety, meaning there's not much left over to pay for garbage pickup, plowing snow off the streets and other costs. As things stand now, hiring new cops would probably mean cuts in these areas.
Just last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds recognized the dangers Davenport police face when she praised three of the department's officers who were violently assaulted with gunfire during the riots last year. We agree with the praise she offered for their bravery. But we also recognize that rising crime rates risk the lives of those officers and the people they are sworn to protect. It seems to us the city is asking for ways to lessen that risk.
Our hope is that before the city raises property tax rates to pay for new cops, it demonstrates it has considered alternative strategies and is taking a well-rounded approach to fighting crime and its causes. But we believe the city should also have the ability to control its own destiny. If there is going to be a debate about whether Davenport deals with its crime problem by hiring new cops, we’d rather the people here make that decision and not legislators who won't have to live with the consequences.