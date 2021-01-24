Editorial: Funding the police

Unfortunately, such proposals have been immediately labeled "defunding the police," a tactic aimed at maintaining the status quo. (Ironically, many of those critics are the same ones who stand in the way of cities like Davenport being able to hire more police officers).

We have a lot of sympathy for the idea that just funneling more money into hiring cops is a short-term solution, if a solution at all. But we clearly see the city’s perspective. It's in a bind. It's also worth noting Davenport has been pretty conservative lately when it comes to property taxes. Between 2015 and 2021, the city’s property tax levy has gone up an average of just 2.2% a year. The $16.78 rate has stayed the same.

Already, 61% of the general fund levy goes to public safety, meaning there's not much left over to pay for garbage pickup, plowing snow off the streets and other costs. As things stand now, hiring new cops would probably mean cuts in these areas.