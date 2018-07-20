So, what are the chances Rock Island County doesn't screw this up?
The county's Public Building Commission (PBC) will now assume control of the old county courthouse, thanks to Tuesday's 16-6 vote of Rock Island County Board. The board's resolution — passed after years of unnecessary squabbling and a last-minute push by preservationists to scuttle it — clearly stipulated that the deed transfer's intent was to raze the historic, but neglected building.
Rock Island County Board ultimately did right by the taxpayer. A costly vanity project would have added undue stress to the county's already troubled finances. Assuming the cost of a massive rehab effort to placate a small, vocal constituency of preservationists would have been a slap in the face to a taxpaying public that consistently votes down sales tax hikes.
But now it's on the PBC to get it right. And, with just $1.6 million stashed away for asbestos mitigation and demolition, there's still cause for concern.
Honestly, considering the incessant bumbling of Rock Island County government, is it really that hard to imagine a half-finished demolition effort grinding to a halt? The last thing the county needs is the re-litigation of one of the most fatuous, tiresome political spats in recent memory.
Much has been made about the giant blocks, torn from Indiana more than a century ago, that constitute the courthouse's bones. And preservationists have regularly referenced the value of wood, stone and metals that comprise the building's innards.
Once at the core of arguments for pouring millions into the dilapidated county courthouse, these assets must be the basis for avoiding cost overruns.
In the coming weeks, the PBC will begin drafting its request for proposals (RFP) for the demolition. Not only should the document require a well-regarded demolition team, it should also emphasis the county's desire for a firm that specializes in salvaging and recycling construction materials, particularly stone. Such an effort could reduce overall cost on the county's end and, in the end, avoid yet another boondoggle.
Just mitigating the carcinogenic asbestos could end up eating a significant portion of that $1.6 million after a few unexpected hiccups.
Cost avoidance and revenue generation must now be the PBC's primary mission. The job should be completed on time and on budget. It should include recycling measures that strive to make the demolition somewhat self-supporting. It should be well-vetted and fully considered, without the types of last-minute glitches that almost doomed the demolition at the county board. It should, above all else, not devolve into another protracted, emotion-driven faff that makes second-tier considerations of county taxpayers.
There's been more than enough sniping about the old courthouse for one lifetime. For years, the issue diverted attention from matters of legitimate importance for county residence. And it could once again, should Rock Island County remain consistent and make a mess of things.
