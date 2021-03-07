Editorial: Get it right, but get it done

Still, our own belief is that a 15-member board, with single-member districts, could still accomplish adequate representation for people of color, as well as those who live in the rural area. After all, the difference in the number of people represented by 15 people, as opposed to 19, is only a couple thousand. We also believe the drawing of district boundaries can — and must — be done in a way to accomplish representation that meets the needs of those who are traditionally under-served.

Having said that, we understand the desire to get this just right for everybody involved. And we are keeping an open mind to whatever specific proposal eventually goes before the board.

What is most important is this: The county board should not squander this opportunity to make substantive change. Yes, some of the details in this debate are difficult. But the public has made clear it wants a smaller board, and it is far past the time for the people on this body to act.

We have been told by some there remains significant opposition on the board to change.

Others have told us that's not really the case; they say the board, as a whole, clearly sees the need to get smaller.

We certainly hope the latter is true. We believe the public’s confidence in the county board is at stake. There are voters who are watching this process and who are anticipating an outcome that honors their wishes. It is best that they not be disappointed.

