Editorial: Get it right, but get it done

The Rock Island County Board is moving ahead on the question that seems to have plagued it for years: What size should it be?
The board sponsored a couple of public hearings last week to explain the process and get input from the public. The meetings, held virtually because of Covid, were a good a chance for the public to voice their opinions, and a number of people turned out to listen and speak their peace.
It may be a little while yet before we learn just which direction the board will go on this question. County officials say it may be April before its Governance, Health and Administration Committee makes a recommendation to the full board on some basic questions related to the once-per-decade reapportionment process. That includes the size of the board and the number of districts.
A final decision on a plan is due in July, though it will take longer to draw maps.
As most know, the debate over the 25-member county board has been going on for years.
In 2012, 72% of the public voted to approve an advisory measure to cut the size to 15 members.
We support the idea of a smaller board. Looking at other counties, some of which have larger populations, we believe the current 25-member board could go in for some serious reduction.
What number should that be?
Kai Swanson, a board member, says that to honor the wishes of the public, as expressed in the referendum, the number ought to be 15. He wrote an op-ed that appeared on the pages of this newspaper just a few weeks ago making that point.
Others have suggested to us the number might be 19.
A reduction of six doesn't seem like a big change from the current board makeup, but we have listened as some members have explained that among minority populations, as well as people in the rural area, going too small would be harmful.
For too long, minority populations have been ignored. We know this is true. And, in rural areas, the county board member is an important, direct connection to local government.
It's common for critics of the board's size to point to Scott County, which has only five members.
We ourselves have made this comparison, noting that it is only a fifth the size of the Rock Island County Board, even as Scott County has a population that is somewhat larger.
The comparison to their cousins across the river is not one that some Rock Island County politicians like. More than one has pointed out to us that the Scott County Board has not had a person of color on the panel, and rarely are women there. Both are good points, and they should be heeded by Scott County voters and politicians.
Still, our own belief is that a 15-member board, with single-member districts, could still accomplish adequate representation for people of color, as well as those who live in the rural area. After all, the difference in the number of people represented by 15 people, as opposed to 19, is only a couple thousand. We also believe the drawing of district boundaries can — and must — be done in a way to accomplish representation that meets the needs of those who are traditionally under-served.
Having said that, we understand the desire to get this just right for everybody involved. And we are keeping an open mind to whatever specific proposal eventually goes before the board.
What is most important is this: The county board should not squander this opportunity to make substantive change. Yes, some of the details in this debate are difficult. But the public has made clear it wants a smaller board, and it is far past the time for the people on this body to act.
We have been told by some there remains significant opposition on the board to change.
Others have told us that's not really the case; they say the board, as a whole, clearly sees the need to get smaller.
We certainly hope the latter is true. We believe the public’s confidence in the county board is at stake. There are voters who are watching this process and who are anticipating an outcome that honors their wishes. It is best that they not be disappointed.