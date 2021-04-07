Editorial: Get out of the shadows

As this was being written, we didn't know who would win this year’s contentious race for Moline mayor.

We do know this: A political action committee called Committee for a Better City Government played a pivotal part in the result.

By now, Moline voters have likely seen the incendiary and misleading flyers that targeted Sangeetha Rayapati in the closing days of the contest.

We’re not naïve, we know it’s not unusual for PACs to skirt the truth in the midst of a campaign. But what is especially troubling about this instance is the denials by the group’s officers that they had anything to do with the advertising.

John Hunt Harris is listed as the chairman and Richard Parsons as treasurer of the committee on the State Board of Elections web site. But both have told this newspaper that they’re no longer involved with the group, which has been around for years. Parsons, in fact, said he hadn’t been to a committee meeting in three to four years.

"It was like the committee just drifted away," he said.

Even though its true identity is obscured, the committee is clearly on Mayor Stephanie Acri’s side. According to campaign disclosures, the group donated $15,000 to her mayoral campaign.