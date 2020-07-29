Editorial: Good faith required

The court ruled, instead, that the legislature’s broad language in the law "plainly evinces" an intent to include local governments.

The court also faulted Walter Braud, the former chief judge of the 14th judicial circuit. A year and a half ago, Braud issued an administrative order that demanded the courthouse be demolished. Braud argued the decision was his and that any review by the executive branch would violate constitutional separation of powers.

The appellate court clearly found fault with his order. It called it "procedurally deficient" because it did not provide notice or involve a hearing. It also found fault with some of Braud’s constitutional arguments.

So, where does that leave us?

It doesn’t look like the county will appeal the ruling. Last week, County Administrator Jim Snider told us in an email that board chairman Richard Brunk was "working to formulate a plan to work with representatives of the (Illinois Department of Natural Resources) per the Appellate Court’s decision."

What exactly that plan will look like isn’t clear to us. How long this review will take also is not clear.