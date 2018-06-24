Editorial: GOP stands up to Trump, finally
President Donald Trump may lack a heart or the capability for empathy, but the debacle over caging immigrant children at the border has proven many in his party still adhere to basic American principles of human decency.
Trump faced off with Democrats, every living first lady (including his wife), world leaders, the pope, major American companies and even the most loyal sycophants in the Republican Party last week when he refused to rescind an administration decision to lock away immigrant children in wire cages as part of a “zero-tolerance” policy aimed at deterring immigrants and asylum seekers from entering the United States.
Faced with overwhelming opposition – and increasingly heated confrontations with the press over the administration’s ever changing falsehoods about the policy’s origin – the president blinked on Wednesday and issued an executive order aimed at keeping families together while immigration officials prosecute the parents. Never mind the president previously said he lacked authority to resolve the problem, or that the new executive order creates a new slate of woes for the executive branch, including how and where to house these families and for determining how long. The president, after all, did not rescind the administration’s zero-tolerance policy that created this mess in the first place; he merely pledged to stop separating families.
Essentially, the president tried to use these caged children as ransom for billions of dollars in federal funding for his border wall, the one Mexico is supposed to pay for. When the president finally saw that Americans would not tolerate such a cynical ploy, Trump blinked and did a complete 180, totally reversing a position he held just a day before.
By no means were they leading the charge, but many of Iowa’s political leaders in the GOP saw through the heartless ruse – and were willing to say as much.
That includes Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who early in the week called the separations “horrific” and pledged that no state resources, including the National Guard, would be used to pry children from their parents.
“Children are being used as pawns in this situation, and I don’t think that’s the right thing to happen. I’m a mom and a grandma,” Reynolds said Tuesday in her weekly meeting with Iowa reporters. “It’s horrific that children are being used as a pawn in this situation.”
Before Trump’s executive order, Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican acutely aware of the optics for his party, said he was working with Senate leaders to end the separations through legislation.
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa took a more feeble position, saying through a spokeswoman that she “believes that we absolutely need to treat children in our immigration system with compassion and utmost care."
Not exactly damning condemnation, but still significant because so few Republicans have previously appeared willing to cross their president.
Cynics will say Republicans stood up to Trump this time only because the party didn’t want to be seen as supporting such a cruel policy with an election looming in November. The president has created headaches for Republicans before – health care, his assault on free-market trade, his deficit-ballooning budget, foreign policy missteps, and a litany of indefensible falsehoods, to name only a few – but those are likely survivable for many Republicans in Congress who’ve hitched their wagons to Trump. Perhaps not so when it comes to child immigrants, photos of whom slumped in cages beneath foil blankets have been splashed across news pages for a week. Audio clips of children wailing for their mothers likely do not sit well with voters, either, especially voters with children.
Regardless of motive, mutiny in the Republican Party forced the president to change course. That’s a good sign for anyone wondering whether the forceful personality of the president could totally corrupt a party that’s historically built its platform around the family.
Now, the question is whether the party has the guts to rebuke the president on other issues that run contrary to long-held GOP positions and American norms. As we’ve seen again and again, unquestioning loyalty to this president seldom yields returns that outweigh the price of fealty – just ask his lawyer Michael Cohen or any of the former Trump staffers now under federal indictment.
The child immigrant crises proves that – at least for now – the presidency is still susceptible to political pressure. And that collective American values, even when they’re under attack from the country’s leader, can still carry the day.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
