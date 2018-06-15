U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, showed up Wednesday determined to end a racket that's been bilking U.S. taxpayers for years. But he was the only one who seemed to care.
The 20 other members of the Senate Agriculture Committee were unconcerned with the widespread abuse of farm payouts that's long plagued forebears of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, colloquially known as the "farm bill." Grassley's amendment would have capped personal payments to farmers at $125,000. And, of greater import, it would have restricted payments to a farmer, a spouse and just one "manager," regardless of the the operation's size.
Grassley spent months laying the groundwork for his amendment that died unceremoniously Wednesday in committee. Earlier this week, he presented his proposal — which would have cracked down on farm subsidy payouts, 70 percent of which go to millionaire-owned industrial operations — to the conservative think-tank, the Heritage Foundation. He's garnered support from fiscal conservatives. He's made his pitch to agriculture groups. And on Wednesday, he was the first person in the committee room, raring to make his case.
Yet, the group that mattered most, his colleagues on the Senate Ag Committee, wouldn't have it, including fellow Iowa Republican Joni Ernst. The committee approved 1,000-page farm bill, sans Grassley's pro-taxpayer amendment, on Wednesday by 20-1 vote. Only Grassley dissented.
Grassley's now-deceased proposal would have been no minor tweak. The farm bill is a massive taxpayer expense, costing more than $800 billion over 10 years, according to federal estimates. Farm subsidies and crop insurance are expected cost up to $140 billion throughout the life of the bill.
And, as traditional family farms continue to go the way of the dodo, taxpayers seem destined to continue showering wealthy CEOs in cash.
U.S. Department of Agriculture's rules regulating to payout cap have long been weak and easily abused. Large-scale operations just name their relatives "managers" and sprinkle the taxpayer-subsidized wealth throughout the family.
It's this reality which Grassley attempted to grapple. And it's only going to get worse as massive, industrial operations continue to consume smaller farms incapable of meeting the required economies of scale. About one-quarter of Iowa's farms already own 70 percent of the cropland, reported The Des Moines Register this past year. Family farms — often growing crops on between 800 and 1,000 acres — are being consumed by these behemoths at an increasing rate, David Peters, an Iowa State University rural sociologist, told the newspaper.
What's particularly troubling is the draft farm bill in the allegedly fiscally hawkish U.S. House would have only made things worse, if it hadn't foundered due to a Democratic revolt. It would have expanded the list of eligible payout recipient list to include cousins, nieces and nephews. And it would have waved the $125,000 cap when large operations were involved.
The House draft was, in a very real sense, an effort to shift even more taxpayer dollars to the wealthy and well connected. Direct payouts were intended to support at-risk farmers in the event of climate catastrophe. Instead, they've mutated into a twisted transfer of wealth from rank-and-file taxpayers to an elite few who can weather a bad year.
After Wednesday, the Senate draft of the farm bill will take center stage as the deadline for passage looms. The House bill stalled due to ridiculous bickering over nutrition programs for the poor. The Senate version makes no effort to rein in the very type of taxpayer abuse that too many Republicans love to highlight when it involves a welfare program.
But, on Wednesday, Grassley stood alone on the Senate Ag Committee. The panel's other 20 members lacked the guts to challenge the welfare queens who fund their campaigns.
