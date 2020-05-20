Editorial: Grassley should step up to protect IGs

We don’t know if Grassley heard the criticism, but on Monday he sent another letter to the White House. It didn’t mention the critique of Linick. But it again sought an explanation from the White House. And, in the next to last sentence, he also asked the president if he’d kindly respond to his April letter asking for an explanation for the Atkinson firing. (Atkinson, by the way, was the IG who forwarded to Congress the whistleblower complaint that led to the president's impeachment — which he said he was legally required to do.)

Grassley was no shrinking violet when it came to pressing the Obama administration on the question of inspectors general. When the inspector general overseeing AmeriCorps, Gerald Walpin, was fired in 2009, Grassley vigorously sought an explanation. Walpin had been critical of a program run by an Obama ally, and Republicans smelled a scandal.

The investigation included interviews and letters following up to get responses to questions that Grassley didn't believe had been answered adequately.

He didn't let up, either. In fact, he was so dissatisfied with the actions of the White House on the matter that two years later, in 2011, he opposed an ambassadorial appointment for an administration official who was involved in the firing.