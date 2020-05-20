Editorial: Grassley should step up to protect IGs

In early April, after President Trump said he intended to fire Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, co-wrote a letter to the White House asking for an explanation.
Grassley, who has long promoted the idea that he's an advocate for inspectors general, stressed the independence of these officials, who are charged with investigating government agencies without fear or favor. He also noted the federal law that states presidents must provide a reason to Congress prior to the dismissal of these officials.
The explanation that the president had lost confidence in an IG was not sufficient, Grassley said.
That was on April 8.
The White House ignored him.
Last Friday, Trump served notice he was going to dismiss another inspector general, Steve Linick of the State Department.
On Saturday, Grassley issued a statement that was critical of Linick, but stated the need for IGs to be independent and asked for an explanation for the pending dismissal.
Some commentators took this as Grassley giving Trump a pass.
Walter Shaub, former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, has taken to Twitter, saying Grassley has stood idly by and he doesn't really care about IGs unless they're investigating a Democrat.
We don’t know if Grassley heard the criticism, but on Monday he sent another letter to the White House. It didn’t mention the critique of Linick. But it again sought an explanation from the White House. And, in the next to last sentence, he also asked the president if he’d kindly respond to his April letter asking for an explanation for the Atkinson firing. (Atkinson, by the way, was the IG who forwarded to Congress the whistleblower complaint that led to the president's impeachment — which he said he was legally required to do.)
Grassley was no shrinking violet when it came to pressing the Obama administration on the question of inspectors general. When the inspector general overseeing AmeriCorps, Gerald Walpin, was fired in 2009, Grassley vigorously sought an explanation. Walpin had been critical of a program run by an Obama ally, and Republicans smelled a scandal.
The investigation included interviews and letters following up to get responses to questions that Grassley didn't believe had been answered adequately.
He didn't let up, either. In fact, he was so dissatisfied with the actions of the White House on the matter that two years later, in 2011, he opposed an ambassadorial appointment for an administration official who was involved in the firing.
Democrats have now opened an investigation into the Linick matter. Like Grassley was, they are being aggressive with a president of the opposite party.
News reports on Monday said that Linick had been investigating the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia, which Democrats have argued improperly bypassed Congress. He also was reported to be looking into whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used government resources for personal errands. On Monday, Trump also noted that Linick had been appointed by Obama.
This is the latest in a string of inspectors general Trump has targeted. Christi Grimm, the inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, is being removed after a report critical of the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, specifically the lack of testing and the provision of personal protective equipment.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has called the removals unprecedented and a "threat to accountable democracy."
In his lengthy career, Grassley has authored legislation to protect whistleblowers and watchdogs, and he has promoted the idea his interest is not partisan but principled. In his letter Monday, he noted that inspectors general play a unique role and should be sheltered from "unwarranted political attacks."
Chuck Grassley carries a lot of weight in Washington. He's never struck us as ineffective, or someone to be ignored. But the White House obviously didn’t see much reason to bother with his April request for an explanation. Will it care that he sent another letter on Monday?
Will it give an honest response?
If it doesn't, Grassley must decide what to do next. CNN reported that he said Monday that "it's not difficult for me to take on any president" Republican or Democrat.
There's one way to prove it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!