Often, when this newspaper talks about growth, it’s about the population or economy.
How much our population grows, how many jobs we create.
In a community, those are usually the benchmarks of success — or decline.
But, what does growth mean to you?
That’s a question this editorial board is highlighting as part of an initiative this fall to engage our community in a discussion about issues that are important to all of us.
Over the past couple of days, we have written about riverfront development and the challenges and opportunities facing our youth.
The idea is to get Quad-Citians to weigh in on these topics in order to expose all of us to a diversity of ideas about how to improve our community in these areas.
We're calling it Talk of the Times.
The third topic of discussion, which we plan on highlighting this fall, is growth.
As a community, we believe, we should strive for economic growth that lifts all of us. Often, that goes hand in hand with growing our population. The latter, as we noted in an editorial last Sunday, has been a struggle for decades.
But we also know that, as Quad-Citians, we grow when we are healthier and happier.
These, too, are metrics of success, or decline.
We have our challenges when it comes to being a healthy community. We have all read the stories about people with mental health struggles. And we fear we're only scratching the surface in this area.
We also know that too many in our community struggle with their physical health. We exceed the national average in the share of our population that is obese or overweight and that drinks and smokes.
We also know there are income and racial disparities in our community that need improving. A couple of week ago, we highlighted the kickoff of the United Way's African American Leadership Society, which is seeking to address these and other issues.
Closing those gaps and addressing the excesses in order to live longer, healthier lives in a community that is more just and inclusive — that, too, looks like growth to us.
So does finding a way to deal with our political and cultural differences.
That’s not easy these days. We see the conflict on our editorial pages as the inflamed politics of the day play out on a daily basis.
How do we find a way to live together with our differences? How do we bridge those differences.
This has always been a challenge, but the spread of false and misleading information — and the influence of social media — has made it tougher than it has been in decades to talk about our differences in a way that's constructive, not destructive.
We want to know what you think about these issues.
What does it mean to grow in the Quad-Cities — and how do we get there?
To weigh in on this, as well as the other topics we have laid out the last couple days (challenges and opportunities facing young people and our riverfront) please submit your ideas over the next few weeks to opinions@qctimes.com, or to Editorial Page Editor, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa, 52801. Please keep your thoughts to 250 words or less. Even if you only have a brief opinion, jot it down and fire it off to us.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.