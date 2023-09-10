On Thursday night, the Davenport City Council voted 7-3 to remove 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette from office on allegations of sexual harassment and intoxication at council meetings.

One day prior, the city blasted “one or more city council members” for leaking a confidential email concerning two employees. The statement came from Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel and City Attorney Tom Warner and went on to accuse local media of fueling unwarranted speculation about the employees’ absence by pursuing the story.

The story local media were pursuing was why two city staff members would be “out of the office indefinitely” and why council members were instructed not to communicate with the two employees. An internal email carrying this message was sent from Spiegel to the council members and the mayor on Friday, Sept. 1.

The email was leaked to the media, which is what spurred the statement from Spiegel and Warner on Wednesday calling the release of confidential information a grievous violation of the employees’ rights and an egregious dereliction of duty.

We don’t condone leaking personal information, but perhaps the cryptic nature of the email contributed to the events that followed. No reasoning was provided why these two employees would be out indefinitely and why elected officials wouldn’t be able to talk with them. We believe the lack of information in the email caused council members and media to think the employees were on administrative leave or fired. But why? And why the communication blockade between the employees and council members? These questions begged to be answered.

At the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, we began pursuing the story in hopes of finding out what was behind this email. We decided against reporting the leaked email because we didn’t have context, and publishing a vague memo would simply move the speculation to the public.

Then the city’s public statement arrived Wednesday. We were surprised to see details in the statement that had not been included in the email to the council. The statement said the two employees were on leave because their “work environment was no longer tolerable” due to the actions of multiple elected officials, who had victimized them.

With information comes understanding. Our course changed immediately. A story about two employees who are away from work due to hostile conditions is a much different story than one about employees being fired and council members who are prevented from talking with them.

On Thursday, we learned that the city was accusing Cornette of sexual harassment, which is why the work environment for these two employees was no longer tolerable.

The chain of events speaks to a lack of trust between the administration and council members. Perhaps those who leaked the memo would not have done so if they had the information that was released Wednesday.

As for the media, Spiegel and Warner said local media are more focused on sensational journalism than ethical fact-finding and have been used as an instrument to exacerbate harm.

Spiegel and Warner are wrong. Local media were doing their jobs, following leads and trying to answer questions for the public. That is our charge, and we take it seriously.