State Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, remains incapable of placing anything or anyone above himself.
Last week, Boulton appeared clueless about the damage his continued service in the Iowa Senate would do to the entire Democratic Caucus when he announced his intention to remain in office despite accusations of sexual harassment. He seemed unable to comprehend the degree to which an ethics investigation would distract from pressing issues, including more robust efforts to root out the very kind of sexual harassment of which Boulton is famously accused. He seemed willfully ignorant that his very presence minimizes any moral high ground among Democrats as lawmakers on both sides face down the Me Too movement and its enemies within their ranks.
Nate Boulton obviously loves himself. As for the causes and constituents he claims to hold so dear — not so much.
To recap, Boulton's once-promising gubernatorial bid crashed and burned in May after trio of women accused him of unwelcome groping, including pressing his erect penis into their thighs. In last week's statement, Boulton offered the standard "I remember things differently" line before blaming a problem with booze for his behavior. Boulton cited a drunken driving arrest in 2011 to bolster his argument that he's long struggled with drinking.
We, like everyone else, have only Boulton's word to go on. And, like most of society, members of this editorial board have experienced the fallout surrounding addiction. Boulton claimed he hasn't had a drink since November. If true, his effort for self-reclamation should be applauded.
But binge drinking can never excuse Boulton's apparent penchant for degrading women. His reduction of non-consenting women to sex objects speaks to demons aside from an affinity to alcohol. And his continued presence in the Iowa Senate would be a disservice to his constituency and Iowa as a whole. This conclusion should supersede one's reproductive organs at this point in history. Unfortunately, that's not the case.
Female members of Iowa Senate's Democratic Caucus have demanded his resignation. So, too, did Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Two men in Boulton's caucus, however, last week stood by Boulton's decision to maintain his seat when contacted by The Des Moines Register.
The men just don't get it, do they?
Should Boulton stay his misguided course, he would throw the Iowa Senate into a protracted ethics investigation. Internal squabbles about stripping Boulton of committee posts would consume the Senate's minority caucus. School funding, mental health care and clean water would be overshadowed by the sordid details of Boulton's alleged campaign of sexual degradation. He would cost his party the authority to hold other bad actors, particularly Republicans, to account. And, perhaps of greatest significance, Boulton's presence in the chamber would undermine any legitimate efforts to address the historic oppression that's mired women in place for decades at the Iowa Statehouse. Already, Iowa Senate Republicans are crying "hypocrite" at Boulton's indignation over a sweeping sexual harassment lawsuit that last year plagued the Republican Caucus.
These are all issues Boulton claimed to support. And yet, he's seemingly willing to damage each of them for the sake of his ego.
Nate Boulton's political career doesn't have to be over for good. But his actions make him unfit right now for continued service in the Iowa Senate.
He should step down and work on fixing himself instead of eroding the very things he's claimed to support. Anything less would render his rhetoric nothing but hollow talking points.
