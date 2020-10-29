Editorial: Happy 10th anniversary

Still, we wait — 10 years later — for a sign of measurable progress.

Oh, we have been told negotiations still are transpiring between the State of Illinois and the Iowa Interstate Railroad. We even heard a few weeks ago that things are going pretty well.

We've been hearing about negotiations for years. It seems like it took less time to build the Transcontinental Railroad than to wrap up these talks.

We remember former Gov. Pat Quinn, not long after the Oct. 25, 2010, announcement, saying rail service might even begin by 2013.

Many of us knew at the time this was a pipe dream. Still, we didn't imagine that 10 years on, we'd still be waiting for an agreement between the state and railroad.

Some in the Quad-Cities don't believe this project will ever happen.

We understand the feeling. There is reason for skepticism, but we refuse to give up.

We still believe this rail connection would be a benefit to our community, and we hope it comes to fruition.

Still, it's been a long time. We never thought that a new Interstate-74 bridge would be built before people here would ride the rails; yet, we're nearly halfway there.