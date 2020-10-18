Editorial: Heed their words

The news from the White House Coronavirus Task Force continues to be bad for Iowa.

The latest report, dated last Sunday, says the state's infection rate the previous week was twice as high as the national average, and 7th highest in the country. Scott County wasn't yet among the counties in the state with the highest level of transmission, but as we neared the end of last week, the news got seriously worse for us here.

On Thursday and Friday, the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketed. Meanwhile, officials from Genesis Health System said it was seeing its highest hospitalization rates since the beginning of the pandemic.

Doug Cropper, the chief executive at Genesis, said current trends may make it necessary for local hospitals to suspend other services to treat the COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

This is not good, obviously.

Recall, when the pandemic started the economy was shut down to slow the spread in order to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. As we head into the colder weeks and months, all the trends seem to be moving in the wrong direction and experts are worried.